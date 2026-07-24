LifeMD to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on August 5, 2026, and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, August 5th Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Toll-Free Dial-In: (800) 715-9871 International Dial-In: +1 (646) 307-1963 Conference ID: 3616168 (“LifeMD, Inc. Second Quarter 2026 Results”) Live & Archived Webcast: Link

Participants may also use the “Dial-Me In” option by visiting this link and entering their details.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care services. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact

ir@lifemd.com

Media Contact

press@lifemd.com