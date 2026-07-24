Microchip Technology Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hailo

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hailo, a provider of accelerated edge AI processors, advanced vision processing solutions, robotics processors and comprehensive AI software flows. The transaction is expected to close towards the end of the current quarter ending September 30, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed and the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Microchip's financial results.

The proposed acquisition is expected to expand Microchip’s processing portfolio for intelligent edge systems and strengthen its ability to deliver accelerated, power-efficient edge AI solutions for robotics, advanced vision processing and intelligent edge applications, including drones, robots, smart cameras, industrial automation and embedded AI systems.

Hailo has demonstrated technology leadership across both edge AI accelerators and vision systems on chip. Its products span from high performance edge deployments on specialty edge servers with local GenAI and multimodal workloads down to low-power vision processing inside a small form factor, stand-alone camera. With Hailo-8, Hailo-10 and Hailo-15, Microchip will gain a portfolio that supports classic computer vision, while adding advanced camera, ISP, DSP, video encoding and AI video stream processing capabilities for intelligent edge systems.

The Hailo acquisition brings multiple products, more than 100 current customers and an established developer community of more than 10,000 users. Its portfolio spans both edge AI accelerators and vision SoCs supporting workloads and capabilities including CNNs, transformers, LLM/VLM workloads, Image Signal Processing, DSP, H.264/H.265 encoding and AI video stream processing.

“The acquisition of Hailo accelerates Microchip’s expansion into high-performance edge AI processing,” said Mark Reiten, Senior Corporate Vice President. “Hailo’s AI acceleration, advanced vision processing and software ecosystem directly complements Microchip’s embedded processing, FPGA, connectivity, security, power and analog portfolio. Together, we can help customers build more capable intelligent edge systems with the right balance of performance, power efficiency, reliability and system cost.”

The transaction would also bring a demand-generation engine for edge AI adoption. Hailo’s Raspberry Pi ecosystem, gated Developer Zone, GitHub activity and community forum create a self-sustaining funnel that converts developer engagement into qualified opportunities and customer pipeline.

“Joining Microchip would give Hailo the opportunity to scale our accelerated edge AI technology through a global embedded systems leader,” said Hailo CEO Orr Danon. “Microchip’s customer reach, channel scale and broad technology portfolio would create a strong platform for bringing advanced vision processing and AI acceleration to broader range of intelligent edge applications.”

The agreement builds on Microchip’s strategy to enable power-efficient AI at the edge. Microchip previously expanded its AI capabilities with the acquisition of Neuronix AI Labs, which added neural network optimization technology for AI/ML workloads on FPGAs and SoCs. This transaction adds dedicated edge AI processors, vision SoCs and software tools to Microchip’s portfolio that broaden its ability to support accelerated AI and advanced vision processing at the edge.

Cautionary Statement:

Certain statements in this release, including those relating to the expected closing date, expanding Microchip’s processing portfolio, that the acquisition accelerates Microchip’s expansion into high-performance edge AI processing, and other statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: any economic uncertainty due to monetary policy, geopolitical or other issues in the U.S. or internationally, any unexpected fluctuations or weakness in the U.S. and global economies; changes in demand or market acceptance of our products (including Hailo products) and the products of our customers; the mix of inventory we hold and our ability to satisfy short-term orders from our inventory; changes in utilization of our manufacturing capacity and our ability to effectively manage our production levels; competitive developments including pricing pressures; the level of orders that are received and can be shipped in a quarter; changes or fluctuations in customer order patterns and seasonality; our ability to successfully integrate the operations and employees, retain key employees and customers and otherwise realize the expected synergies and benefits of the Hailo acquisition; our ability to obtain a sufficient supply of wafers from third party wafer foundries and the cost of such wafers, the costs and outcome of any current or future tax audit or any litigation involving intellectual property, customers or other issues; disruptions in our business or the businesses of our customers or suppliers due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict, war, worldwide oil prices and supply, public health concerns or disruptions in the transportation system; and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the SEC filings of Microchip including those on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

You can obtain copies of such filings and other relevant documents for free at Microchip's website (www.microchip.com) or the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Stockholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Microchip undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Microchip:

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio support customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Sajid Daudi/Head of IR (480) 792-7385