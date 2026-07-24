MAJC Goes Live Nationwide, Giving Every Restaurant Worker a Free Digital Teammate

Boston, MA , July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAJC™, the hospitality workforce platform built to fix restaurant turnover at its root, is now live nationwide on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and at majc.ai. The launch marks MAJC's expansion from its Miami debut in February 2026, giving operators and their teams full access to MAJC's four connected products — MAJC Jobs, MAJC Academy, MAJC Community, and the MAJC Agent — under a single login, all built around a digital teammate deployed alongside every employee. MAJC is free for every hospitality worker, no credit card required; operators pay a flat monthly fee per seat.





"Good people didn't leave because the wage was wrong. Nobody asked what they were great at. MAJC builds the path for the workers this industry has been losing for decades," said Matt Jennings, James Beard nominee





The hidden problem crushing restaurant profitability: churn.

Most operators can see their food cost and labor cost. Almost none can see their employee turnover cost, because it never shows up as one clean number — it's spread across job-board fees, manager hours spent onboarding someone who quits in six weeks, and the drag of a chronically green floor. And it isn't a story about too few workers: hospitality has roughly 780,000 open jobs and a 3.9 percent monthly quit rate, the highest of any U.S. industry (Bureau of Labor Statistics JOLTS, February 2026), alongside a 72 percent annual turnover rate (BLS, 2025). Cornell's Center for Hospitality Research prices the cost of recruiting, hiring, training, and replacing one frontline worker at $5,860. Multiply that across a multi-unit group's turnover, and “churn” becomes one of the largest, least visible line items on a restaurant's P&L. MAJC is built to make that cost visible, then shrink it.

The MAJC Agent: a teammate for every worker, and a tool for every manager.

Every employee who joins MAJC gets a personal AI Agent from day one, with no 45-day cutoff — a deliberate choice, since 1 in 5 new hires quit before day 45 (HigherMe/Cornell research), often right when support runs out. For the worker, the MAJC Agent learns what someone is actually great at and interested in, builds a growth path around it, and stays with them across jobs, training, and community. In a ten-minute conversation, it also builds a MAJC Trading Card, a portable profile of skills, certifications and work history that travels from job to job, designed to replace the resume. For the manager, the MAJC Agent doubles as a working tool, surfacing onboarding progress, performance signals and retention risk on a dashboard, and fielding routine questions — policy, scheduling, service recovery — when the GM is slammed. Most hiring and scheduling tools stop at the point of hire; MAJC's Academy and Trading Card continue past it, turning skills into verified certifications, a real gap since 70 percent of restaurants offer no formal training and 62 percent of employees say that's exactly what would push them to leave (TalentLMS, via Fourth). MAJC Jobs matches people to roles based on real fit, and MAJC Community keeps people connected to peers, opportunities and industry best practices.

Human first, always.

MAJC is built on a plain premise: the people cooking, serving and running the floor every night are the industry, not a cost to be engineered around. The MAJC Agent doesn't replace a general manager's judgment, and it isn't there to automate anyone out of a job — it's a digital teammate, not a digital replacement. Trained on hospitality conversations and shift data, not the open internet, it gives answers that are actually about the shift someone is standing in. It exists so no one's growth depends on luck, or on whether a stretched manager ran out of time for training — a real risk in an industry where 77 percent of workers report burnout. The technology's job is to support the humans doing the work, not the other way around.

Free for every worker. Predictable pricing for operators.

MAJC costs hospitality workers nothing: no credit card at signup, no premium tier, no upsell behind a free trial. Every worker gets Jobs, Academy, Community, and their own MAJC Agent, free, for as long as they're in the industry. Operators pay $4.99 per seat per month, flat, for unlimited job posts, post-match chat, a retention dashboard, and Academy and Community access for the whole team — no per-click bidding, no per-applicant fees; the price is the price. It's the workforce infrastructure other industries built years ago, finally built for restaurants, priced so a single-location owner-operator and a 47-unit group can both run on it.

Enterprise: your brand on the front door, MAJC underneath.

Restaurant groups and franchises that want MAJC under their own name can license a fully white-labeled instance — their branding, their handbooks turned into interactive lessons, and a private, franchise-only Community, Academy, and AI Agent. Operators control role access, see manager dashboards by venue, and can activate Jobs, Academy, and Community independently. A worker's Trading Card still travels with them if they leave, even from a white-label account. Enterprise licensing is a flat $9.99 per employee per month.

What the people building it are saying:

"Restaurants have never lacked hardworking people. What they've lacked is infrastructure built for how this industry actually works. The MAJC Agent isn't just a teammate for the person on the floor — it's a tool for the manager above them too, surfacing onboarding progress, performance signals, and retention risk before a shift gets short, so support doesn't depend on a GM finding five spare minutes," said Andy Coughlin, Founder and CEO of MAJC.

"I spent thirty years running hospitality operations. Good people didn't necessarily leave because the wage was wrong. They left because nobody ever asked what they were great at, interested in, or showed them a path forward. MAJC is built to ask that question and build the path, for every dishwasher, server, and line cook this industry has been losing for decades," said Matt Jennings, Co-Founder of MAJC.

Available now.

MAJC™ is available today on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and at majc.ai. Workers can build a free Trading Card and get their own Agent in minutes. Restaurant groups can start with a $4.99 per-seat plan or talk to the team about a white-label rollout.





MAJC™ is available today on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and at majc.ai.





About MAJC



MAJC™: The Workforce Engine for Hospitality ️ A personal AI Agent alongside every employee. The infrastructure your team was missing. MAJC is a platform built specifically for the hospitality industry, where workers build careers and operators build teams that stay. One unified platform app connecting every operator, worker, and skill through MAJC Jobs, MAJC Academy, MAJC Community, and the MAJC Agent, a personal digital teammate deployed alongside every employee. MAJC is free for every hospitality worker; operators pay only $4.99 per seat per month, with white-labeled enterprise licensing available for restaurant groups and franchises. Founded by five-time James Beard Award nominee Matt Jennings and Microsoft/Sonos/Meta product veteran Andy Coughlin, and backed by $2 million in seed funding, MAJC is built for the people who show up for hospitality every day, and for the operators who depend on them.







Press inquiries

Jon Kresken

Head of Media & Marketing

jon [at] majc.ai

https://majc.ai



