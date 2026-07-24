Maxim Hair Restoration Named Top US Hair Restoration Brand 2026, Reinforcing Its Position Among the Best Hair Restoration Clinics in America

New York City, NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Hair Restoration, one of the nation's fastest-growing hair restoration organizations, has been honored with the prestigious Top US Hair Restoration Brand 2026 award by the internationally recognized Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.

Maxim Hair Restoration, recipient of the Top US Hair Restoration Brand 2026 award from the Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.

The award recognizes Maxim Hair Restoration's commitment to advancing the field of hair restoration through physician-led care, cutting-edge technology, outstanding patient experiences, and consistently delivering natural-looking results for men and women experiencing hair loss.

With more than 15 locations throughout the United States and an expanding international presence, Maxim Hair Restoration has become a trusted destination for patients seeking comprehensive surgical and non-surgical hair restoration solutions. The organization supports experienced physicians and clinicians specializing exclusively in hair restoration, offering individualized treatment plans designed around each patient's goals, hair characteristics, and long-term success.

"Our mission has always been simple—to help patients regain not only their hair, but their confidence," said Mac Fadra, CEO of Maxim Hair Restoration. "Receiving the Top US Hair Restoration Brand award is an incredible honor and reflects the dedication of our physicians, clinicians, and support teams who strive for excellence every single day.”

Unlike many cosmetic practices that offer hair restoration as one of many services, Maxim Hair Restoration focuses exclusively on hair restoration medicine. Its physician-led approach includes advanced Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Sapphire FUE, Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), No-Shave FUE, long-hair FUE, beard transplants, eyebrow restoration, female hair restoration, body-to-scalp transplantation, and high-density "MEGA Session" procedures utilizing more than 4,000 grafts when clinically appropriate.

Beyond surgical hair transplantation, Maxim Hair Restoration provides an extensive range of regenerative and non-surgical hair restoration therapies for men and women that are formulated to mitigate hair loss, improve scalp health, and support hair regrowth. These hair loss treatments include Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), PDGF+, stem cell therapy, Scalp micropigmentation (SMP), scalp rejuvenation, exosome therapies where available and permissible, trichoscopic hair analysis, diagnostic blood panels, topical formulations, laser hair therapy, and clinician-guided hair longevity programs.

One of the company's distinguishing philosophies is providing highly personalized care. Rather than employing a one-size-fits-all approach, Maxim emphasizes comprehensive consultations, detailed scalp evaluations, customized treatment planning, and ongoing follow-up to ensure patients receive solutions tailored specifically to their stage of hair loss, donor availability, hair type, and desired aesthetic goals.

Patients also benefit from Maxim's focus on advanced technology and modern surgical techniques designed to minimize downtime while maximizing natural-looking density and artistic hairline design. The organization performs procedures for all hair types—including straight, wavy, curly, and textured hair—and offers specialized expertise for both male and female pattern hair loss.

The recognition from the Aesthetic Everything Awards further reinforces Maxim Hair Restoration's position as an industry leader dedicated to innovation, patient satisfaction, physician excellence, and clinical results.

The Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards are among the most recognized honors in the global medical aesthetics industry. The awards celebrate outstanding physicians, practices, medical device manufacturers, skincare brands, wellness companies, and aesthetic organizations that demonstrate excellence in innovation, patient care, education, and industry leadership. Winners are recognized for setting high standards within their respective specialties while helping advance the field of aesthetic medicine worldwide.

As demand for effective hair restoration continues to grow worldwide, Maxim Hair Restoration remains committed to investing in physician education, advanced treatment technologies, and exceptional patient care while helping individuals restore not only their appearance, but also their confidence and quality of life.







About Maxim Hair Restoration

Maxim Hair Restoration was founded over 10 years ago in New York City and is one of the leading hair transplant and non-surgical hair restoration organizations in the U.S. Maxim operates at least 15 centers in the U.S. and abroad. Locations include New York City and Long Island (NY), Charlotte (North Carolina); Sarasota and Boca Raton (Florida); McLean (Northern Virginia); Dallas, Austin, San Antonio & Houston (Texas); San Juan (Puerto Rico); Phoenix (Arizona); Albany (NY); Istanbul (Turkey); and Manila (Philippines). Maxim’s core services include FUE and FUT hair transplants, Sapphire FUE, DHI, beard hair transplants, eyebrow hair restoration, body-to-scalp hair transplants, and female hair restoration. Non-surgical services include regenerative care, laser hair therapy, topical compounds, vitamins, serum, shampoo & conditioner. For more information about Maxim Hair Restoration please contact: media@maximhairrestoration.com

Press Inquiries

Alex Kelly

marketing [at] maximhairrestoration.com

https://www.maximhairrestoration.com/

Maxim Hair Restoration (Corporate Headquarters)

30 E 60th St, St #1400

New York, NY 10022, USA