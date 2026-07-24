Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast August 6, 2026

DAVENPORT, Iowa, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 114 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee plans to issue a news release before the market opens that day with preliminary results for its quarter ended June 28, 2026.

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of Lee’s website or here. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

The live webcast will be accessible at lee.net and will be available for replay 24 hours later.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information and a major subscription and advertising platform, with daily and weekly newspapers and rapidly expanding digital products serving 114 markets across 25 states. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net .

Contact:

IR@lee.net

(563) 383-2100