American Fusion Highlights Regulatory Milestone, Upcoming Texatron™ Testing and Commercialization Progress in Executive Chairman Interview

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) ("American Fusion" or the "Company"), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, today announced, today highlighted key operational, regulatory and commercialization developments discussed by Executive Chairman Brent Nelson during a recent interview with SmallCapVoice.com.

During the interview, Nelson provided updates on the Company's recent Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) certification, upcoming testing program at Texas Tech University, commercialization strategy, intellectual property expansion and growing engagement with potential customers in the data center, industrial and defense sectors.

LINK TO FULL INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/KP8A4zJpW40

Texas Certification Clears Path for Testing Program

According to Nelson, American Fusion recently received Texas certification covering all twelve registered Texatron Fusion Engine models, ranging from a 500-kilowatt unit to a gigawatt-scale system.

"The certification is essentially our green light to move forward," said Nelson. "We are now preparing to begin testing and intend to start the next phase of our program in the coming days."

Testing activities are expected to take place at Texas Tech University, where operational teams are coordinating logistics and data collection efforts.

Key Technical Milestones Ahead

Nelson stated that the Company's initial testing objectives include validating fusion reactions within the Texatron platform and collecting performance metrics related to plasma behavior and system operation.

The testing program is expected to progress through a series of milestones including:

Verification of fusion reactions

Measurement of plasma temperature and density

Evaluation of pulse-generated electrical output

Advancement toward sustained electricity generation

Data generated during testing is expected to be independently documented, with findings potentially available for publication following review.

Scientific Engagement and Industry Validation

American Fusion also announced that Chief Technical Officer Dr. John Brandenburg will present the Company's Texatron technology and related scientific concepts at an upcoming major particle physics conference.

Nelson emphasized that third-party scientific validation is an important component of establishing credibility within the emerging fusion energy sector.

"Fusion has long been viewed as a future technology," Nelson stated. "Our goal is to demonstrate practical commercialization and provide independent scientific verification of our results."

Commercial Strategy Targets Data Centers and Industrial Applications

The Company continues to advance multiple Texatron engine configurations, including 5-megawatt, 10-megawatt and 20-megawatt systems currently in various stages of development.

American Fusion believes its future commercial opportunities include:

AI and hyperscale data centers

Industrial power generation

Mining operations

Defense and strategic infrastructure projects

Space and lunar applications



Nelson identified data centers as the Company's most immediate commercial opportunity, citing rapidly growing power demand across Texas and other markets.

Expanding Leadership Team and Revenue Focus

The Company recently announced the appointment of a Chief Revenue Officer to support customer acquisition, strategic partnerships and commercialization efforts.

According to Nelson, the addition strengthens American Fusion's ability to pursue opportunities across government, military and commercial sectors as demand for next-generation energy solutions increases.

Aggressive Intellectual Property Strategy

American Fusion continues expanding its intellectual property portfolio, which management views as a critical component of long-term shareholder value creation.

Nelson reported that the Company is pursuing an extensive patent filing strategy designed to protect core innovations and future developments related to its fusion technology platform.

Investor Communications Initiative

To improve shareholder engagement and address market misinformation, American Fusion recently launched an AI-powered investor communications platform operated by an independent third party.

The platform is intended to provide investors with direct access to company updates, announcements and responses to submitted questions.

Looking Ahead

For the remainder of 2026, American Fusion's primary objectives include:

Advancing Texatron testing and validation

Demonstrating fusion performance milestones

Pursuing initial power placement agreements

Expanding development of larger-scale reactor systems

Beginning construction planning for a 100-megawatt unit



"We believe we are executing on the milestones we have communicated to shareholders," Nelson said. "Our focus remains on building long-term value through technological advancement, commercialization and disciplined execution."

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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