Gogo to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation, military, and government markets, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on August 6, 2026. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts on the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference call & webcast

A webcast of the conference call and a replay will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s investor website at https://ir.gogoair.com/

Gogo 2Q 2026 Earnings Call - participants can join the webcast through this link

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/czisjqz9

Participants can use the link below to retrieve a unique conference ID to access the conference call.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc1371241a7b64561b1ebf76042a13f3b



About Gogo



Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates air-to-ground systems with access to high-speed satellite networks, which aim to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security, and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: Amy Greene

+1 303-301-3313

agreene@gogoair.com

Stacey Giglio

+1 321-361-6101

sgiglio@gogoair.com



