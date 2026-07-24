ColestZen Publishes Ingredient Facts for Its 18-Ingredient Supplement Formula: Serving Directions and Safety Information for 2026

Tallmadge, OH, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. ColestZen is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

ColestZen has published its ingredient list, serving directions, and general safety information for public review. The list includes 18 ingredients — botanical extracts, an amino sulfonic acid, an antioxidant compound, vitamins, and minerals — with a directed serving size of two capsules. ColestZen's website does not publish individual ingredient quantities alongside the ingredient list.

What Are the Ingredients in ColestZen?

ColestZen's formulation includes 18 ingredients: bitter melon extract, cinnamon, licorice extract, Gymnema sylvestre powder, banaba extract, mulberry fruit powder, yarrow herb powder, cayenne pepper extract, juniper berry powder, L-taurine, alpha lipoic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, biotin, magnesium, zinc, manganese, and chromium. Several of these are botanical extracts commonly combined in supplement formulas, alongside an amino acid, an antioxidant compound, and standard vitamins and minerals.

Bitter Melon Extract

Bitter melon extract is derived from the fruit of Momordica charantia and has a long history of use in traditional food and supplement preparations. ColestZen includes bitter melon as a fruit extract, without listing a specific extraction ratio or standardization percentage.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon comes from the inner bark of trees in the Cinnamomum genus and is a widely used botanical ingredient across both food and supplement products. Preparations can vary by species and processing method, which affects the concentration of naturally occurring compounds from one supplier to another. ColestZen lists cinnamon bark among its formula's botanical components.

Licorice Extract

Licorice extract is sourced from the root of the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant and has a long-standing history as a supplement ingredient. ColestZen lists licorice as a root extract in its formula.

Gymnema Sylvestre Powder

Gymnema sylvestre is a woody, climbing plant native to tropical regions of India, Africa, and Australia, and its leaf is a commonly used botanical ingredient in supplements. ColestZen lists this ingredient as a leaf powder.

Banaba Extract

Banaba extract comes from the leaves of Lagerstroemia speciosa, a plant native to Southeast Asia with a history of traditional use before becoming a common supplement ingredient. ColestZen lists banaba as a leaf extract.

Mulberry Fruit Powder

Mulberry fruit powder is produced from the fruit of Morus alba and related mulberry species. ColestZen lists this ingredient as a fresh fruit powder, distinct from mulberry leaf preparations found in some other supplement formulas.

Yarrow, Cayenne Pepper, and Juniper Berry

ColestZen's formula also includes three additional botanicals: yarrow herb powder, derived from the above-ground parts of Achillea millefolium; cayenne pepper extract, derived from Capsicum annuum and related chili pepper varieties; and juniper berry powder, produced from the fruit of the Juniperus communis shrub. Each appears in ColestZen's ingredient list in the form noted.

L-Taurine

L-taurine is an amino sulfonic acid naturally present in the body and commonly manufactured for use in dietary supplement formulas. ColestZen lists L-taurine alongside its botanical ingredients.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Alpha lipoic acid is a naturally occurring compound also used as an antioxidant in supplement formulations. People taking prescription medication should review ColestZen's complete ingredient list with a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Vitamins and Minerals

ColestZen's formula also includes vitamin C, vitamin E, biotin, magnesium, zinc, manganese, and chromium — standard vitamins and minerals found across a wide range of dietary supplement formulas.

ColestZen Ingredients and Serving Size

Serving size: 2 capsules.

Bitter Melon Extract (fruit)

Cinnamon (bark)

Licorice Extract (root)

Gymnema Sylvestre Powder (leaf)

Banaba Extract (leaf)

Mulberry Fruit Powder (fresh fruit)

Yarrow Herb Powder (whole herb)

Cayenne Pepper Extract

Juniper Berry Powder

L-Taurine

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Biotin

Magnesium

Zinc

Manganese

Chromium

ColestZen lists 18 ingredients on its website without publishing individual ingredient quantities. Consumers should review the packaging received with their order for the product information applicable to that bottle.

Reading the ColestZen Label

Dietary supplement labels are designed to help consumers identify product contents and recommended usage. Sections commonly found on supplement packaging include serving size, active ingredients, other ingredients, directions for use, storage recommendations, manufacturer or distributor information, and warning statements.

How to Take ColestZen

ColestZen's serving size is two capsules. Consumers should follow the specific serving directions included with their order and consult a qualified healthcare professional with questions about individual use.

ColestZen Safety Considerations

Dietary supplements aren't appropriate for everyone. Individual health status, medications, allergies, and dietary needs should be considered before use. People in the following groups should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using ColestZen:

Pregnant or breastfeeding

Managing a medical condition

Taking prescription medication

Known allergies to any listed ingredient

Under 18

The product should be used only as directed. If unexpected reactions occur, consumers should discontinue use and seek medical advice.

Storing ColestZen Capsules

Consumers should store ColestZen according to the instructions printed on the packaging received with their order. General practice for dietary supplements includes keeping them in a cool, dry location, away from excessive heat or moisture, with containers stored securely closed when not in use and out of reach of children.

Contact Information

ColestZen customer support: support@trycolestzen.com | (305) 457-6427. Support hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Eastern, with email replies generally provided within 24 hours.

Summary

ColestZen's ingredient list, published ingredient and serving information, and general label and safety guidance are intended to support an informed purchasing decision. Consumers are encouraged to review the complete ingredient list, follow the serving directions included with their order, and consult a qualified healthcare professional with any questions about dietary supplements or their individual health circumstances.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the ColestZen product label and the ColestZen official website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Prop 65 warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact ColestZen directly at support@trycolestzen.com or (305) 457-6427. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA).