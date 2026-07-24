Rally House Mourns the Passing of Co-Founder Tim Liebert

LENEXA, Kan., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House announced with deep sadness the passing of company co-founder Timothy "Tim" Liebert, who died July 18, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas, at the age of 74.

In 1988, Tim and his wife, Peg Liebert, launched a small mail-order catalog of Kansas-themed apparel and gifts, packing orders in the basement of their Overland Park home with the help of their three children. That venture grew into Kansas Sampler, a chain of stores across the Kansas City metro area, and ultimately into Rally House, which today operates more than 300 stores nationwide serving fans of local college and professional teams.

A chemical engineer by training, Tim brought an engineer's discipline to the growing business, serving in every role from accountant to buyer and ultimately as Chief Financial Officer until 2020 and remaining an active member of the board of directors until his passing. In October 2025, Tim and Peg together cut the ribbon on Rally House's new corporate headquarters in Lenexa, Kansas.

"My dad built this company the same way he did everything, thoughtfully, honestly, and with an attention to detail unmatched by his peers," said Aaron Liebert, CEO of Rally House and Tim's son. "Every store we open carries the values he and my mom started with in our basement more than 35 years ago. We will miss him beyond words, and we will carry his legacy forward in everything we do."

Beyond Rally House, Tim was a dedicated supporter of the arts and sciences in the Kansas City region, He was especially proud to sponsor the Great TEXTS interdisciplinary program at Washburn University, reflecting his belief that everyone deserves a well-rounded education in the humanities.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2026, at the Kansas City Ballet's Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity, 500 W. Pershing Road, Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Washburn University's Great TEXTS interdisciplinary program, the Kansas City Ballet, or the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.

About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned specialty sports retailer headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, offering officially licensed apparel, gifts, and merchandise for college and professional teams as well as locally inspired products. Founded by Tim and Peg Liebert in 1989 as Kansas Sampler, the company today operates more than 320 stores in 29 states nationwide. For more information, visit www.rallyhouse.com.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com