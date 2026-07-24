Trident Announces Grant of Options and DSUs

Vancouver, BC, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (Frankfurt: 6BP0 ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) announces that under the Company’s stock option plan dated January 2, 2026 (the “Plan”), the Company has granted a total of 1,525,000 stock options (“Options”) and 1,107,500 Deferred Share Units (“DSUs”) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

Each Option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $3.75 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options granted will vest immediately. All Options are subject to the terms of the Company’s Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The DSUs will vest one year from the date of grant. All DSUs are subject to the terms of the Company’s Plan, applicable securities law hold periods and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company has assembled a large and strategic land position encompassing the several gold projects, which host foundational gold resources, together with a growing portfolio of highly prospective regional exploration properties. Trident's current exploration focus is at the 100%-owned Contact Lake Gold Project, host to a past-producing high-grade gold mine where active drill programs are underway to expand known mineralization and unlock the broader district-scale potential of the belt. Backed by a strong treasury as well as an experienced technical and capital markets team, Trident is advancing multiple opportunities with the goal of becoming a leading explorer in one of Canada's emerging gold districts

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com .

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

“Jonathan Wiesblatt”



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

Or:

Lubica Keighery, Corporate Communications

Email: lubica.keighery@tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 778-889-5476

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, copper and other metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.