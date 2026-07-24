Vortex Energy Corp. Announces Marketing Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) (OTC: VTECF) (FSE: AA3) (“Vortex” or the “Company”) announces that it has engaged MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (“MCS”) (address: Rheinpromenade 13, 0789 Monheim am Rhein; email: info@mcsmarket.de) to provide marketing services for an expected term of 3 months, commencing July 27, 2026, provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management.

MCS will, as appropriate, perform maintenance and optimization of AdWords campaigns, adaptation of AdWords bidding strategies, optimization of AdWords ads, AdWords keyword research and optimization, optimization action for various device types (mobile, tablet, desktop), creation and optimization of landing pages and generally bring attention to the business of the Company in consideration for the payment by the Company of €250,000 to MCS (approximately $400,608 CAD). The promotional activity shall occur by digital channels, including email, Facebook, and Google. As of the date hereof, to the Company’s knowledge, MCS (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm’s length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to MCS as compensation for its marketing services.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

info@vortexenergycorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected term of the marketing activities contracted for by the Company.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the efficacy and length of the Company’s marketing program.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company’s marketing program may not be as effective as anticipated by the Company and that the budget for the Company’s marketing program may not be sufficient to permit the marketing activities to continue for the anticipated term. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.