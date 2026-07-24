AMG to Announce Second Quarter and First Half Results on July 30, 2026

Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time



JUPITER, Fla, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, July 30, 2026. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.



In addition to quarterly results, the conference call may include discussion of management’s expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dava E. Ritchea, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.

The conference call will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13761085. The live call and replay of the session, and a presentation highlighting the Company's performance, can also be accessed via AMG’s website at https://ir.amg.com/.

For more information on AMG, please visit www.amg.com.

© 2026 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Investor & Media Relations:

Patricia Figueroa

+1 (617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com

pr@amg.com