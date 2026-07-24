Ninepoint Partners Announces July 2026 Cash Distributions for its ETFs and ETF Series Securities

 | Source: Ninepoint Partners LP Ninepoint Partners LP

TORONTO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint Partners”) today announced the July 2026 cash distributions for its ETFs and ETF Series securities. The record date for the distributions is July 31, 2026. All distributions are payable on August 10, 2026.

The per-unit July 2026 distributions are detailed below:

Ninepoint ETF SeriesTickerDistribution per unitNotional Distribution per unitCUSIP
Ninepoint Diversified Bond FundNBND$0.058473$0.00000065443H100
Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities FundNACO$0.087986$0.00000065443Q100
Ninepoint Energy Income FundNRGI$0.222360$0.00000065444A104
Ninepoint Target Income FundTIF$0.082040$0.00000065446C108
Ninepoint Global Infrastructure FundINFR$0.072246$0.00000065443G102
Ninepoint Balanced+ FundNBAL$0.090290$0.00000065443K103
Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETFABHI$0.260000$0.000000653944108
Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETFBCHI$0.100000$0.000000653944207
Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETFCCHI$0.270000$0.000000653944306
Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETFCQHI$0.160000$0.000000653944405
Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETFCRHI$0.100000$0.000000653944504
Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETFENHI$0.100000$0.000000653944603
Ninepoint Royal Bank HighShares ETFRYHI$0.100000$0.000000653944702
Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETFSHHI$0.160000$0.000000653944801
Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETFSUHI$0.160000$0.000000653944884
Ninepoint TD HighShares ETFTDHI$0.110000$0.000000653944876
Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETFECHI$0.155000$0.00000065444M108
Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETFCSUC$0.050000$0.000000653944843
Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETFCSHI$0.100000$0.000000653944835
Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETFCLHI$0.240000$0.000000653944850
Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETFKGHI$0.160000$0.000000653944827
Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETFGOHI

$0.155000$0.00000065445W105
Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETFNVHI

$0.210000$0.00000065445V107
Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETFPLHI

$0.230000$0.00000065446M106
Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETFTSHI

$0.265000$0.00000065446T101
Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETFINHI

$0.420000$0.00000065445J104
Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETFSXHI$0.230000$0.00000065446J103


About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus of each Fund for details of the Fund’s distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor’s original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor’s adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor’s adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP
Neil Ross
416-945-6227
nross@ninepoint.com


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