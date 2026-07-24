Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Continues – Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (“Alibaba” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BABA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD. (BABA), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Happened?

On November 14, 2024, Financial Times published an article entitled “White House memo claims Alibaba is helping Chinese military target US.” According to the article, the memo provided declassified intelligence about how Alibaba provides “the People’s Liberation Army with capabilities that the White House believes threaten US security.” Moreover, “Alibaba also provides the Chinese government and PLA with access to customer data that includes IP addresses, WiFi information and payment records, as well as different AI-related service.”

On this news, Alibaba’s shares fell $6.04, or 3.78%, to close at $153.80 per share on November 14, 2025.

Then, on February 13, 2026, the Pentagon added Alibaba to a list of companies aiding the Chinese military before withdrawing the list only minutes later without explanation.

On this news, Alibaba’s stock price fell $3.00, or 1.9%, to close at $155.73 per share on February 13, 2026.

Then, on March 19, 2026, Alibaba reported weaker-than-expected financial results, with revenue missing consensus estimates “primarily due to weaker transaction activities and phase-out of the impact of software service fee implementation.”

On this news, Alibaba’s stock price fell $9.53, or 7.1%, to close at $124.90 per share on March 19, 2026..

Then, on June 11, 2026, Bloomberg News reported that the Beijing branch of State Administration for Market Regulation summoned Alibaba representatives "over what officials said was false advertising during the annual '618' midyear online shopping festival."

On this news, Alibaba’s stock price fell $1.64, or 1.4%, to close at $112.69 per share on June 11, 2026.

Then, on July 1, 2026, the US Department of Justice published a press release stating that Alibaba had “entered a non-prosecution agreement to pay $600 million to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that they violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) by failing to prevent merchants from selling and importing illegal pharmaceuticals, controlled substances, listed chemicals, and pill presses into the United States” through its e-commerce platforms.

On this news, Alibaba’s stock price fell $1.85 or 1.9%, to close at $96.14 per share on July 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

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Whistleblower Notice

Persons with non-public information regarding Alibaba should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP (“GPWR”) is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. GPWR has been consistently ranked in the Top 50 Securities Class Action Settlements by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2018, GPWR was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements.

With four offices across the country, GPWR’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPWR’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

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Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.