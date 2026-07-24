Securities Fraud Investigation Into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (“Alibaba” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BABA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD. (BABA), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On November 14, 2024, Financial Times published an article entitled “White House memo claims Alibaba is helping Chinese military target US.” According to the article, the memo provided declassified intelligence about how Alibaba provides “the People’s Liberation Army with capabilities that the White House believes threaten US security.” Moreover, “Alibaba also provides the Chinese government and PLA with access to customer data that includes IP addresses, WiFi information and payment records, as well as different AI-related service.”

On this news, Alibaba’s shares fell $6.04, or 3.78%, to close at $153.80 per share on November 14, 2025.

Then, on February 13, 2026, the Pentagon added Alibaba to a list of companies aiding the Chinese military before withdrawing the list only minutes later without explanation.

On this news, Alibaba’s stock price fell $3.00, or 1.9%, to close at $155.73 per share on February 13, 2026.

Then, on March 19, 2026, Alibaba reported weaker-than-expected financial results, with revenue missing consensus estimates “primarily due to weaker transaction activities and phase-out of the impact of software service fee implementation.”

On this news, Alibaba’s stock price fell $9.53, or 7.1%, to close at $124.90 per share on March 19, 2026..

Then, on June 11, 2026, Bloomberg News reported that the Beijing branch of State Administration for Market Regulation summoned Alibaba representatives "over what officials said was false advertising during the annual '618' midyear online shopping festival."

On this news, Alibaba’s stock price fell $1.64, or 1.4%, to close at $112.69 per share on June 11, 2026.

Then, on July 1, 2026, the US Department of Justice published a press release stating that Alibaba had “entered a non-prosecution agreement to pay $600 million to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that they violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) by failing to prevent merchants from selling and importing illegal pharmaceuticals, controlled substances, listed chemicals, and pill presses into the United States” through its e-commerce platforms.

On this news, Alibaba’s stock price fell $1.85 or 1.9%, to close at $96.14 per share on July 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Alibaba securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

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Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com