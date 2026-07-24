Securities Fraud Investigation Into Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Announced – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Rollins, Inc. (“ROL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROL) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON ROLLINS, INC. (ROL), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On July 22, 2026, Rollins announced second quarter earnings for fiscal year 2026. Among other things, the Company reported its quarterly operating margin was 18.7%, a decrease of 110 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025, and its operating cash flow was $173 million for the quarter, a decrease of 1.5% compared to the prior year.

In the accompanying earnings call, Rollins CEO, Jerry Gahlhoff, admitted “second quarter results did not meet our expectations,” in part because “the lead environment got progressively worse as we moved through the quarter.” Gahlhoff further admitted “we just had fewer people year-over-year, actively searching the digital channel for pest control needs. That's the conclusion that we came to that it just seemed fewer."

On this news, shares of Rollins fell $4.03 or 9.27%, to close at $39.44 on July 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased ROL securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

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Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com