Oportun Named to the CNBC World’s Top Fintech Companies 2026 List for Third Consecutive Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that it has been named to CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2026 list for the third year in a row. Oportun was recognized in the Wealth Technology category, which honors companies using technology to help people manage their money and improve their financial well-being. This recognition reflects its intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting tools that enable its members to build a better financial future.

"Being honored by CNBC for the third consecutive year is a powerful validation of our mission and companywide commitment to building financial tools that make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said Doug Bland, CEO of Oportun. "We're proud to be part of this list and will continue to invest in the people and solutions that will help more members build confidence, strengthen their financial health, and achieve their goals."

The annual CNBC and Statista ranking evaluated more than 2,000 eligible fintech companies worldwide using publicly available sources, such as annual reports, media monitoring, and company websites.

For more information about Oportun, visit https://oportun.com.