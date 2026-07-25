Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EquipmentShare.com Inc. (EQPT)

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired EquipmentShare.com Inc. (“EquipmentShare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EQPT) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January, 2026 initial public offering (“IPO”); and/or (b) securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company participated in additional undisclosed related party transactions; (2) the Company had not terminated or substantially reduce a number of the transactions with entities owned or controlled by the co-founders; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial statements were materially misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of EquipmentShare should contact the Firm prior to the September 21, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .