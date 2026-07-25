Urbanica Furniture Simplifies Office Setup with Customizable Workspace Bundles

LAUDERHILL, Fla., July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanica Furniture is making office setup more straightforward through its collection of customizable workspace bundles, giving individuals and businesses a simpler way to coordinate desks, ergonomic chairs, finishes, sizes, and practical accessories within one purchasing process.

The Urbanica Furniture bundle collection currently includes 11 curated desk and chair combinations built around different workspace sizes, working preferences, and furniture needs.

Customers can begin with a coordinated bundle or further personalize their setup by selecting available desk sizes, desktop finishes, frame finishes, chair options, and compatible accessories.

The collection is designed to address a common challenge in office planning. Selecting a desk is only one part of creating a functional workspace. Customers must also consider chair support, available floor space, seated or height adjustable work, monitor placement, storage, power access, cable organization, and whether separately selected products will work together visually and practically.

Urbanica Furniture brings these decisions into a more connected process by pairing compatible desks and ergonomic chairs while still providing room for personal choice.

“At Urbanica Furniture, we believe creating a comfortable and organized workspace should not require customers to sort through disconnected furniture options,” the company said. “Our workspace bundles provide a practical starting point while still allowing people to choose the size, finish, chair, desk, and accessories that support how they work each day.”

Eleven workspace bundles created for different working preferences

Urbanica Furniture organizes its bundle collection around three primary workspace needs:

Compact setups that help preserve floor space

Fixed height desk setups for traditional seated work

Height adjustable setups that support movement between sitting and standing

Each bundle brings together a specific Urbanica desk and ergonomic chair, giving customers a clearer starting point for building a coordinated workspace.

Compact workspace bundles with room to move

For apartments, studios, bedrooms, smaller home offices, and professional spaces where floor space matters, Urbanica Furniture offers four configurations built around the Mini Standing Desk.

Casual Bundle

The Casual Bundle combines the Mini Standing Desk with the Muse Chair.

This pairing gives customers a compact height adjustable work surface alongside an ergonomic chair designed to support everyday seated work. It provides a practical option for people who want the ability to change working height without placing a larger desk in the room.

Ergonomic Bundle

The Ergonomic Bundle pairs the Mini Standing Desk with the Novo Chair.

The combination is suited to customers looking for a smaller workstation while maintaining access to adjustable ergonomic seating. It can work well in spaces where comfort and movement are important but the available floor area is limited.

Compact Bundle

The Compact Bundle combines the Mini Standing Desk with the Onyx Chair.

This setup provides a streamlined desk and chair configuration for customers seeking a more space conscious workspace without separating the chair and desk selection process.

Coastal Bundle

The Coastal Bundle pairs the Mini Standing Desk with the Seashell Chair.

The breathable mesh chair and compact height adjustable desk create another option for daily work in smaller rooms, shared spaces, and home office environments.

The Mini Standing Desk used in these configurations has a listed surface size of 36 inches wide by 24 inches deep, with an adjustable height range from 26 to 44 inches.

Coordinated bundles for traditional seated work

Urbanica Furniture also offers four configurations built around its fixed height Office Desk.

These bundles are intended for customers who prefer a traditional seated workstation while still wanting a coordinated desk and ergonomic chair combination.

Creative Bundle

The Creative Bundle combines the Office Desk with the Muse Chair.

The pairing brings together an adjustable ergonomic chair and a clean office desk design for customers who want a flexible seated workspace for creative, administrative, or everyday professional work.

Minimalist Bundle

The Minimalist Bundle pairs the Office Desk with the Novo Chair.

This configuration offers a straightforward desk surface together with a larger ergonomic chair designed for customers who spend extended periods working while seated.

Executive Bundle

The Executive Bundle combines the Office Desk with the Onyx Chair.

The setup provides a polished desk and chair pairing with a more streamlined chair profile for private offices, home workspaces, and other professional environments.

Relaxed Bundle

The Relaxed Bundle pairs the Office Desk with the Seashell Chair.

The breathable mesh chair and fixed height desk offer a practical configuration for customers who want an uncomplicated seated workspace for regular daily use.

Depending on the selected configuration, Urbanica’s Office Desk is available in 48 inch and 60 inch widths. Customers may also be able to select from available desktop, frame, and chair variations shown on the respective bundle page.

Height adjustable bundles for larger work areas

Three Urbanica Furniture bundles combine ergonomic chairs with the company’s full Standing Desk.

These configurations are designed for customers who want a wider working surface and the flexibility to move between seated and standing positions throughout the day.

Inspired Bundle

The Inspired Bundle pairs the Standing Desk with the Muse Chair.

The configuration supports customers who want an adaptable chair and a larger height adjustable work surface for computers, documents, creative materials, and other daily equipment.

Active Bundle

The Active Bundle combines the Standing Desk with the Novo Chair.

This pairing is intended for customers who want greater chair adjustability together with a desk that allows them to change positions during the workday.

Breezy Bundle

The Breezy Bundle pairs the Standing Desk with the Seashell Chair.

The breathable mesh chair and full height adjustable desk provide another option for customers seeking movement, airflow, and a broader working surface within one coordinated setup.

Urbanica’s Standing Desk is available in 48 inch and 60 inch widths, with a listed adjustable height range from 22 to 44 inches.

Ready-made guidance without a one-size-fits-all workspace

The Urbanica Furniture bundles provide a defined starting point without requiring every customer to choose the same exact setup.

Available configuration choices vary by bundle and may include:

Multiple desktop finishes

Different desk frame finishes

Chair color options

More than one desk width

Optional chair headrests

Filing and storage products

Laptop stands

Power access options

Cable management products

Lighting and related workspace accessories

This flexibility allows customers to begin with a coordinated desk and chair pairing while adjusting practical details around their room, equipment, work habits, and preferred appearance.

A customer furnishing a smaller room may choose a Mini Standing Desk bundle and add storage or cable management. Someone using multiple monitors may prefer a wider Office Desk or Standing Desk. Another customer may keep the core configuration simple while adding a laptop stand, headrest, power option, or filing cabinet.

Not every accessory or configuration is available with every bundle. Customers can review the current product choices and compatible additions displayed on each bundle page before ordering.

A connected approach to workspace planning

Urbanica Furniture developed the bundle collection around the idea that desks, chairs, and accessories should be considered as parts of one working environment rather than isolated products.

The desk influences available movement, monitor placement, document space, storage access, equipment organization, and room layout.

The chair influences seated support, positioning, comfort, adjustability, and how the user interacts with the selected desk height.

Accessories introduce additional considerations. Power placement can affect where devices are positioned. A laptop stand can help raise the screen from the primary work surface. Storage can make it easier to keep frequently used materials nearby. Cable management can improve organization and reduce clutter around the desk.

By presenting these components as connected parts of a workspace, Urbanica Furniture helps customers compare more complete configurations instead of evaluating each item separately.

“We designed the bundle collection to begin with how people actually use their workspaces,” Urbanica Furniture said. “Some customers need a compact desk that supports movement in a smaller room. Others need a wider surface for monitors, paperwork, meetings, or creative work. Our goal is to make those differences easier to understand before a customer reaches checkout.”

Customization based on space, work style, and daily use

The right workspace setup can vary based on several factors.

Available floor space

Smaller rooms may benefit from a compact Mini Standing Desk configuration, while larger offices may support a 48 inch or 60 inch desk.

Seated or height adjustable work

Customers who prefer traditional seated work can consider an Office Desk bundle. Those who want to alternate between sitting and standing can review Mini Standing Desk and full Standing Desk configurations.

Equipment requirements

A customer using a laptop may need less surface space than someone using multiple monitors, speakers, documents, drawing equipment, or other professional tools.

Chair preferences

Urbanica’s bundle collection includes pairings featuring the Muse, Novo, Onyx, and Seashell chairs. Each chair has its own design, size, material, and available adjustment options.

Storage and organization

Filing cabinets, cable management products, power solutions, and related accessories can help customers organize equipment and keep the main work surface usable.

Visual coordination

Available desktop, frame, and chair variations allow customers to create a setup that better fits the surrounding room and preferred workspace appearance.

Direct answers about Urbanica Furniture workspace bundles

What is Urbanica Furniture announcing?

Urbanica Furniture is highlighting its collection of customizable workspace bundles, which bring together compatible desks and ergonomic chairs within a more coordinated office furniture purchasing process.

How many workspace bundles are available?

The current Urbanica Furniture collection includes 11 named bundles:

Casual Bundle

Creative Bundle

Ergonomic Bundle

Inspired Bundle

Minimalist Bundle

Active Bundle

Compact Bundle

Executive Bundle

Coastal Bundle

Relaxed Bundle

Breezy Bundle

What types of desks are included?

The collection includes configurations built around three main desk types:

Mini Standing Desk

Office Desk

Standing Desk

The desk type, available width, height adjustment, finish options, and accessories depend on the selected bundle.

Which ergonomic chairs are included?

The bundle collection includes configurations featuring the Muse Chair, Novo Chair, Onyx Chair, and Seashell Chair.

Can customers personalize a bundle?

Many bundle pages provide choices involving desktop finish, desk frame finish, chair color, chair options, desk size, and compatible accessories. Available choices vary by product and current availability.

Are the bundles only for home offices?

No. Urbanica Furniture serves both individuals and businesses. The bundles may be used in home offices, professional offices, private work areas, studios, shared workspaces, and other environments requiring coordinated desks and seating.

Can customers add workspace accessories?

Selected bundles may support additions such as filing cabinets, power options, cable management products, laptop stands, chair headrests, lighting, and other office accessories.

Can customers purchase the products separately?

Urbanica Furniture also sells individual chairs, desks, tables, storage products, power solutions, and office accessories through its broader furniture catalog. Customers who do not want a preset pairing can select separate components based on their individual requirements.

Simplifying decisions without removing customer choice

The purpose of the bundle collection is not simply to place a desk and chair on the same product page.

It is intended to reduce the number of disconnected decisions customers must make before creating a complete and usable workspace.

Preset combinations can help customers identify compatible starting points. Configuration options then provide room to adjust the setup based on desk size, chair preference, available space, finish selection, and accessory needs.

This balance between guidance and customization is particularly useful for customers who know what they need from a workspace but do not want to compare every desk, chair, and accessory independently.

Ordering, shipping, returns, and warranty information

Urbanica Furniture sells office furniture directly through its online store.

The company states that complimentary standard shipping is available for eligible orders delivered within the 48 contiguous United States.

Standard orders are generally processed within 24 to 48 hours. Configurations involving custom ergonomic requirements or other product specific preparation may require additional processing time.

Typical standard delivery is estimated at three to five business days through carriers such as FedEx and UPS. Expedited shipping may be available at checkout for an additional charge.

Delivery timeframes can vary depending on the product, destination, inventory availability, carrier operations, and external shipping conditions.

Additional terms may apply to orders delivered to Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. Urbanica Furniture currently does not offer international shipping.

Eligible products may be returned within 30 days when they meet the company’s applicable return requirements, including condition and packaging standards.

Urbanica Furniture provides warranty coverage ranging from two to 10 years on new products, depending on the product and applicable warranty terms. Direct purchases from Urbanica do not require separate warranty activation.

Customers should review the latest product specifications, availability, shipping information, return policy, and warranty terms before placing an order because configurations and policies may change.

About Urbanica Furniture

Urbanica Furniture is a family-owned office furniture company supported by three decades of furniture manufacturing experience.

The company provides ergonomic chairs, office desks, standing desks, workstations, tables, storage products, power solutions, and workspace accessories for individuals and businesses.

Urbanica Furniture focuses on making office furnishing more direct by connecting customers with coordinated furniture options designed around comfort, function, flexibility, and modern workspace needs.

For more information, visit Urbanica Furniture or explore its workspace bundle collection.

Media contact

URBANICA Furniture

hello@urbanicafurniture.com

Website: https://urbanicafurniture.com/

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