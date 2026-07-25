Lynk & Co 07GT Makes Market Debut as Geely Auto Group Expands into Rallying

HANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto Group today announced the official launch of the Lynk & Co 07GT, a new performance-oriented wagon offered in four variants. Combining electrified performance, advanced chassis technology and travel-focused functionality, the Lynk & Co 07GT expands the product portfolio of Geely Auto Group into a segment designed for both everyday driving and long-distance travel.





A rally-prepared version of the Lynk & Co 07GT was also unveiled during the launch event. Jerry Gan, CEO of Geely Auto Group, announced that the vehicle will compete on behalf of Lynk & Co in a rally event in August, further extending the brand’s involvement in motorsport beyond circuit racing.

Jointly developed by the Group’s design teams in China and Europe, the Lynk & Co 07GT has a wide, low-slung stance that combines the proportions of a traditional wagon with a more performance-style appearance, and it applies the design principle that every element should contribute to a better driving experience.

The model is equipped with an MRC magnetorheological suspension system that continuously adjusts the suspension to help the vehicle remain stable. To evaluate its stability under conditions relevant to wagon users, the 07GT completed special-condition moose tests certified by CATARC, demonstrating its handling performance under additional-load conditions.

The Lynk & Co 07GT is powered by the EM-P intelligent hybrid system. The all-wheel-drive version delivers combined output of up to 390 kW and combined torque of up to 765 Nm, providing additional performance for motorway overtaking, steep gradients and other demanding driving conditions. Additionally, the 28.3 kWh Geely Short Blade Battery embedded in the 07GT supports a combined driving range of up to 1,422 kilometers under applicable test conditions.

The 07GT has been developed to support a variety of recreational and long-distance travel requirements. Its roof rails offering a static load capacity of 150 kg and a dynamic load capacity of 100 kg. An electrically deployable concealed tow bar provides a maximum permitted towing capacity of 1.6 tons, allowing the vehicle to carry additional recreational equipment or tow a trailer. It also supports external power discharge of up to 6 kW for camping and other outdoor activities.

The Lynk & Co 07GT features the LYNK Flyme Auto 2.5 Intelligent Cockpit system. Higher-specification models are equipped with the Geely Afari Smart Driving (G-ASD) H7 assisted-driving solution; supported by the G‑ASD architecture, the vehicle delivers a broad suite of driver‑assistance and active‑safety functions for urban, motorway and parking scenarios, including G‑AES emergency obstacle‑avoidance and AEB forward‑collision mitigation.

The launch of the 07GT represents the latest application of Lynk & Co’s “More Than a Car” philosophy. By extending the brand’s focus from circuit racing to rallying and combining driving performance with practical travel capability, the 07GT introduces a new option for customers seeking a versatile electrified wagon for both daily use and longer journeys.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b8f5e73-893f-449a-bbe3-575b38118811