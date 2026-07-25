SK Group and NVIDIA Expand Strategic Partnership Across AI Factories and Next-Generation Memory

News Summary:

SK Group and NVIDIA expand strategic collaboration with a $500-billion-plus initiative spanning AI factories and next-generation memory.

SK Telecom to build 2-gigawatt NVIDIA Vera Rubin DSX AI Factory to serve global compute demand.

NVIDIA and SK hynix establish long-term partnership to secure and codevelop next-generation AI memory, including HBM.



SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Summit -- SK Group and NVIDIA today announced plans for a $500-billion-plus comprehensive partnership to establish AI infrastructure serving the surging demand for global compute. The two sides signed letters of intent to formalize the agreement, which spans from AI factory construction to AI memory supply.

NVIDIA Vera Rubin Infrastructure and DSX Platform Drive 2-Gigawatt Build

Today’s announcement builds on the decades-long technology partnership between SK Group and NVIDIA, including the recently announced plans for SK Telecom to build a 2-gigawatt-scale AI Cloud in Korea.

This cloud will use the NVIDIA® DSX™ platform and deploy NVIDIA Vera Rubin accelerated computing powered by SK hynix HBM4, with the first AI factory planned to come online in 2027.

It will be built on the NVIDIA DSX full-stack AI factory architecture, which integrates NVIDIA accelerated computing, systems, software and partner technologies to deliver the lowest token cost at maximum energy efficiency.

The two companies aim to accelerate large-scale AI infrastructure development, including sovereign, physical, agentic and enterprise AI services, and jointly address the increasing AI demand across the Asia-Pacific region, including South Korea.

Accelerating AI Infrastructure at Scale

The SK Telecom and NVIDIA collaboration accelerates the adoption of NVIDIA-powered AI infrastructure and broadens customer access to advanced cloud services. The partnership enables SK Telecom to invest in and expand large-scale AI infrastructure while making capital-intensive AI infrastructure available to a broader range of customers.

Advancing Next-Generation AI Memory

SK hynix is also entering into a long-term AI memory partnership with NVIDIA. As a follow-up measure to solidify their previous long-term technical partnership, this agreement allows NVIDIA to secure a stable supply of next-generation AI memory, while enabling SK hynix to expand the foundation for growth.

The two companies will codevelop and optimize next-generation AI memory solutions, including HBM, to meet evolving infrastructure demands ranging from large language model training to agentic AI and physical AI .

“In the AI era, competitiveness depends not just on how effectively AI is utilized, but on how much intelligence we can produce,” said SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won. “By leveraging SK hynix’s AI memory and SK Telecom’s AI infrastructure capabilities, SK will collaborate with NVIDIA to build a world-class AI factory, helping Korea transcend its role as a leading adopter of AI and become a global hub that drives AI innovation.”

“South Korea has all the ingredients to become a global AI powerhouse — world-class networks and data centers, leadership in chip technology and vast industrial scale,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Together with SK Telecom and SK hynix, we are building a new generation of AI factories that will power Korea’s next wave of growth.”

About SK Group

SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate, is a global technology and industrial leader that delivers innovations, products, and services across the Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, energy, and life sciences ecosystems. Headquartered in Seoul, SK has a diverse portfolio of businesses and investments with over 175 affiliate companies and over 100,000 employees worldwide. http://eng.sk.com

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Randa Hinton

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

press@nvidia.com

SK Group PR

usmedia@sk.com

SK hynix PR

global_pr@skynix.com

SK Telecom PR

skt_global@sktelecom.com

SK hynix Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements concern and are based upon, among other things, SK hynix’s expectations regarding the realization of any potential advantages, benefits and the impact of, and opportunities created by, the above-described partnership. These statements are generally identified words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” and similar expressions, or the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. SK hynix undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. No part of this press release should form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract, commitment, or investment decision.

NVIDIA Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: together with SK Telecom and SK hynix, NVIDIA helping accelerate Korea’s AI infrastructure — building world-class AI factories that turn compute into intelligence, productivity and growth; expectations with respect to growth, performance, availability, and benefits of NVIDIA’s products, services and technologies, and related trends and drivers; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s partnership with third parties, including with SK Telecom; expectations with respect to technology developments, and related trends and drivers; projected market growth and trends; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing products and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA’s ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and DSX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6dd38aae-b2a8-4cdb-b5e2-4d0e39b49fdf