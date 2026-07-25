Donors Rock! KSHE Summer Blood Drive Wrap-Up

Earth City, Missouri, July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During some of the most challenging weeks of summer, ImpactLife turns to fans of “real rock radio” KSHE-95 for help with the St. Louis region’s blood supply. The loyal and generous KSHE audience came through during the month of July, with nearly 2000 volunteer donors stepping forward at 13 blood drives held across the St. Louis region.

The blood drive provides essential support during a critical time of year, with 1968 donors coming through the doors to provide 1896 blood components. These donations help ImpactLife recover from losses at Fourth of July weekend and the challenging weeks that follow.

“KSHE listeners come through for the blood supply right when they’re needed most,” said Stephen Gates, Director, Blood Drive Partnerships. “We started the month with a big holiday weekend, and that will push blood donation down the list of priorities. We have to respond to that because the demand for blood doesn't change even when donors get busy with summer travel, vacations, and events.”

Blood donations are used in a variety of critical health care settings, such as trauma, oncology, surgery, and obstetrics. And the need remains constant even when the rate of blood donation declines.

“But the KSHE Summer Blood Drive brought hundreds of donors to our doors during the month of July,” said Gates. “Our teams collected 1896 donations from volunteer donors at 13 different blood drives held over five days, before and after Fourth of July. It's a huge help during a time when every donation makes a difference!”

The KSHE Summer Blood Drive was first held in 1984 to help support the blood supply during this critical time of year. Since that time, the KSHE listening audience has become a reliable base of support for the blood supply during the summer and holiday season, with nearly 5000 listeners participating in the July and December blood drives every year. Participants in the blood drive all received the prized KSHE Summer Blood Drive T-Shirt and entry in a prize drawing for a pair of tickets to the see Guns N Roses at Busch Stadium on August 16.

ImpactLife Donor Rewards

While the KSHE Summer Blood Drive has come to an end, donors can still earn rewards as they help save lives with ImpactLife.

To thank those who schedule appointments at ImpactLife Donor Centers during this challenging period, the blood center is increasing the value of Donor Rewards from July 20 through August 9 by $20 (gift card or donation value) for whole blood and double red cell donations made at ImpactLife Donor Centers.

To book an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401, text LIFESAVER to 999-777, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

Donors who give blood on mobile blood drives will also receive their choice of an electronic gift card, points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store, or the opportunity to donate an equivalent value to a nonprofit. Donor Rewards values are based frequency, location, and type of donation (see chart).

ABOUT IMPACTLIFE

ImpactLife is a nonprofit, independent, community blood center founded in 1974 that provides lifesaving blood products and services to more than 130 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is one of the top 12 blood providers in the U.S. supporting the needs of patients, hospitals, EMS partners, and medical researchers throughout the country. The blood center's mission is supported by more than 200,000 volunteer blood donations each year. For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, and LinkedIn.







Attachments