New York City, NY, July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global demand for digital infrastructure continues to rise, generating stable passive income through cloud computing services is becoming a new area of ​​widespread investor interest in 2026. As a benchmark platform in the distributed cloud service field, Long DeFi is rapidly gaining favor among individual and institutional investors worldwide thanks to its user-friendly interface, considerable profit potential, and robust security measures.





According to the platform, LONG DeFi's core advantages lie in three aspects: First, its intuitive and easy-to-use interface clearly displays core information such as resource scheduling and profit data, significantly lowering the barrier for ordinary users to participate in digital economy services; second, its strategy optimization, based on a globally distributed computing network and a professional operations team, helps investors maximize the efficiency of capital and resource utilization; and third, the platform employs an industry-leading security system, ensuring that all fund transactions and profit settlements are fully traceable and transparent, guaranteeing user asset security and right to know.

The user access process for Longdefi services is clear and simple: First, complete registration and identity verification on the official platform and bind a secure receiving account . Then, users can flexibly choose from entry-level, advanced, or customized cloud service solutions based on their capital size and expected returns. Funds support various deposit methods, including mainstream cryptocurrency transfers, credit card payments, and bank transfers. After account activation, users can view their earnings in real time through the backend, withdraw earnings at any time, or choose to reinvest, leveraging the compounding effect to amplify returns.

Regarding how to further improve returns, the platform operator recommends that investors diversify their funds across different cloud service scenarios, make good use of the compounding growth mechanism, and continuously monitor changes in industry demand to dynamically adjust their strategies. Currently, LONG DeFi's distributed network covers multiple regions globally. Users do not need to purchase hardware or possess complex technical expertise to participate in popular businesses such as computing power sharing, distributed storage, and cloud node services, and can upgrade the service scale at any time according to their own development.

Recent public support for digital assets and distributed technologies has further boosted market attention to cloud computing and distributed infrastructure, leading to increased institutional investment and creating a broader market environment for compliant platforms like LONG DeFi .

Regarding common market concerns, a representative from the platform stated that LongDeFi strictly adheres to the laws and regulations of all operating regions globally, possessing complete compliance qualifications and a long-term stable operating record. User participation encompasses multiple compliant areas, including computing power sharing, distributed storage, and cloud node services. Withdrawal requests are typically processed within 24 hours, ensuring user liquidity. The platform also offers a referral reward program to encourage users to share compliant wealth opportunities.

Industry analysts believe that against the backdrop of continued growth in digital economy demand, compliant, low-barrier-to-entry, and highly transparent cloud service sharing models are expected to become the mainstream choice for passive income in 2026. With its mature technology system and comprehensive service guarantees, Long DeFi has already gained a first-mover advantage and may lead the industry towards a more standardized and inclusive development stage. The platform is now open for global registration. Users can open an account through the official website or mobile application and officially begin their wealth journey with cloud computing services.

For more information about LONG DeFi and its services, please visit the official website: