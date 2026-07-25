Rotoris Premieres The Rotoris Room in New York; Debuts a Global Conversation on Modern Masculinity Ahead of July 30 Release

NEW YORK, July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indian design-led watch house Rotoris marked a significant international milestone with the exclusive New York premiere of The Rotoris Room, the brand’s first original film, at Soho House, New York, ahead of its worldwide release on July 30, 2026. More than a brand film, The Rotoris Room is an hour-long conversation that brings together five accomplished men from diverse fields to explore ambition, discipline, identity, and the continuous pursuit of becoming a better version of oneself.

Founded in April 2025, Rotoris has rapidly emerged as one of India’s new-generation watch houses, creating thoughtfully designed mechanical timepieces that combine Swiss and Japanese movements with Indian design sensibilities. Barely a year into its journey, the brand has taken an unconventional route to introduce itself to the world, not through advertising, but through meaningful storytelling.

Unlike traditional branded content, The Rotoris Room deliberately avoids product promotion. Throughout the one-hour film, each participant wears a Rotoris Astonia chronograph, yet the watches are never mentioned. Instead, the conversation focuses entirely on personal journeys, setbacks, discipline, resilience, and the values that define success beyond public recognition.

The New York premiere reflects Rotoris’ international ambitions and the global relevance of the conversations featured in the film. While produced in India, the film brings together personalities whose work has earned recognition across international platforms, making New York a fitting destination for its first public screening.

The five participants include:

Saif Ali Khan, acclaimed actor and producer whose performances, including Netflix’s Sacred Games, have reached audiences around the world.

acclaimed actor and producer whose performances, including have reached audiences around the world. Vir Das, International Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor, celebrated for his comedy special Landing, host of the International Emmy Awards, performer at Carnegie Hall, and currently touring twelve cities across the United States in 2026.

International Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor, celebrated for his comedy special host of the International Emmy Awards, performer at and currently touring Ayaan Ali Bangash, Grammy-winning sarod virtuoso, who received the 2026 Grammy Award alongside his father Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and brother Amaan Ali Bangash for their collaboration with His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

Grammy-winning sarod virtuoso, who received the alongside his father and brother for their collaboration with Prateek Sadhu, founder of Naar, whose restaurant was recently recognised among the world’s top ten by Food & Wine Global Tastemakers 2026, following his culinary journey through globally renowned kitchens including Le Bernardin, The Pierre, Alinea, The French Laundry, and Noma.

founder of whose restaurant was recently recognised among the following his culinary journey through globally renowned kitchens including and Suyash Keshari, internationally acclaimed wildlife filmmaker, conservationist and founder of Ameliya Safaris, whose work has been produced for WWF International and recognised by National Geographic and the Smithsonian Institution.





Rather than celebrating achievements alone, The Rotoris Room examines the principles that shaped these individuals before recognition arrived. The film captures deeply personal moments, from a chef explaining why raising one’s voice in the kitchen reflects weakness rather than leadership, to a comedian recalling two years without steady income before discovering the single rewritten word that transformed his career. A celebrated musician reflects on intentionally practising in discomfort to earn respect through effort rather than legacy.

These conversations centre around values such as restraint, consistency, humility, patience, and discipline, the very principles that Rotoris seeks to embody through its timepieces. The film presents a refreshing perspective on modern masculinity, moving beyond stereotypes to explore quiet confidence, emotional resilience, and lifelong growth.

Speaking about the project, Prerna Anand, Co-founder of Rotoris, said:

“Rotoris is just over a year old. We had no business asking five extraordinary individuals for an hour of their time, but we did because we genuinely wanted to understand what shapes people who continue becoming better every day. Nobody was asked to endorse anything or sell a product. The watches remained on their wrists throughout the conversation, yet no one mentioned them once. That felt completely authentic to who we are as a brand.”

Each participant in the film wears a unique version of the Rotoris Astonia, the brand’s signature Swiss-movement chronograph. For the 2026–27 production cycle, Rotoris has limited the Astonia collection to 2,175 watches across five variants, reinforcing its commitment to craftsmanship, exclusivity, and intentional production rather than mass manufacturing. The next Astonia collection is expected to launch in April 2027.

The premiere of The Rotoris Room signals Rotoris’ growing confidence as an Indian luxury brand with a global outlook. Instead of relying on conventional celebrity campaigns, the company has chosen to build its identity through authentic conversations and thoughtful storytelling, positioning itself among a new generation of Indian brands creating products and experiences that resonate internationally without needing explanation.

With its global digital release scheduled for July 30, 2026, The Rotoris Room is expected to reach audiences across continents, offering viewers an intimate exploration of ambition, character, and personal evolution while subtly reflecting the philosophy that defines Rotoris, creating watches for people who are still becoming, rather than those who believe they have already arrived.

About Rotoris

Founded in April 2025, Rotoris is a design-led mechanical watch house from India. Combining Swiss and Japanese movements with contemporary Indian design, the brand creates timepieces that emphasise precision, restraint, and timeless craftsmanship. Every Rotoris watch is designed to be appreciated gradually, reflecting the brand’s philosophy of understated excellence and enduring value.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Rotoris

Contact Person Name: Shriya

Website: www.rotoris.com

Email ID: shriya@rotoris.com

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