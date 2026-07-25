Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shareholders Who Lost Money – Contact Law Offices of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation

BENSALEM, Pa., July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Rollins, Inc. (“ROL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ROL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN ROLLINS, INC. (ROL), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Happened?

On July 22, 2026, Rollins announced second quarter earnings for fiscal year 2026. Among other things, the Company reported its quarterly operating margin was 18.7%, a decrease of 110 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025, and its operating cash flow was $173 million for the quarter, a decrease of 1.5% compared to the prior year.

In the accompanying earnings call, Rollins CEO, Jerry Gahlhoff, admitted “second quarter results did not meet our expectations,” in part because “the lead environment got progressively worse as we moved through the quarter.” Gahlhoff further admitted “we just had fewer people year-over-year, actively searching the digital channel for pest control needs. That's the conclusion that we came to that it just seemed fewer."

On this news, shares of Rollins fell $4.03 or 9.27%, to close at $39.44 on July 23, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased ROL securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

Email: howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com