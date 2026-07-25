CogniHoney Opens Up Its 2026 Formula: What the Four-Ingredient Label Shows About Baobab Fiber and Spermidine

Largo, FL, July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. CogniHoney is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

CogniHoney has published a 2026 formula update identifying the four named ingredients included in its current dietary supplement: baobab fiber, L-arabinose, spermidine, and konjac glucomannan.

CogniHoney's update consolidates its ingredient list, general serving information, label details, safety statements, storage guidance, and customer-support information. CogniHoney does not currently publish individual ingredient amounts or a complete Supplement Facts panel online, and the packaging included with each order provides the product-specific information applicable to that unit.

CogniHoney 2026 Formula Update

What Are the Ingredients in CogniHoney?

CogniHoney's formulation lists four ingredients: baobab fiber, L-arabinose, spermidine, and konjac glucomannan. These include two fiber ingredients, a naturally occurring plant sugar, and a naturally occurring polyamine. Because formulations vary between brands and product versions, consumers shouldn't assume that supplements listing similar ingredient names share the same composition, concentration, or source as CogniHoney.

Baobab Fiber

Baobab fiber is derived from the fruit of the baobab tree, also known as Adansonia digitata. Baobab fruit has been used in food preparations across parts of Africa and is also used as a fiber ingredient in dietary supplements. CogniHoney lists baobab fiber as a fruit-derived component without publishing an individual amount, extraction ratio, or standardization percentage.

L-Arabinose

L-arabinose is a naturally occurring sugar found within the cell-wall structures of various plants, fruits, and vegetables. CogniHoney lists L-arabinose as one of its four formula components without publishing a separate per-serving amount.

Spermidine

Spermidine is a naturally occurring polyamine found in the human body and in foods including wheat germ, soy products, mushrooms, legumes, and aged cheese. CogniHoney includes spermidine in its formula without publishing its individual amount or concentration.

Konjac Glucomannan

Konjac glucomannan is a soluble dietary fiber derived from the root of the konjac plant, also known as Amorphophallus konjac. CogniHoney lists konjac glucomannan as a root-derived fiber component without publishing a separate per-serving quantity.

CogniHoney Ingredient Information

CogniHoney lists the following four ingredients:

Baobab Fiber

L-Arabinose

Spermidine

Konjac Glucomannan

CogniHoney does not currently publish individual milligram amounts, a serving weight, servings per container, extraction ratios, standardization percentages, or a complete Supplement Facts panel online. The label included with a given purchase governs for that product.

What to Check Before Using CogniHoney

CogniHoney's packaging provides consumers with product-specific information that may include:

Product name

Supplement Facts panel

Complete ingredient list

Recommended serving size

Preparation directions

Storage instructions

Manufacturer or distributor information

Lot number and expiration date

Safety warnings and precautionary statements

CogniHoney's printed packaging provides the serving, ingredient, preparation, storage, and safety information applicable to the product included with each order.

Reading the CogniHoney Label

Dietary supplement labels are designed to help consumers identify product contents and recommended usage. Sections commonly found on supplement packaging include serving size, servings per container, active ingredients, other ingredients, directions for use, storage recommendations, manufacturer or distributor information, and warning statements.

CogniHoney is manufactured in the United States using domestic and international sources. CogniHoney also identifies its manufacturing facility as FDA registered. FDA facility registration confirms that a facility has registered with the agency as required by law; it does not mean that the FDA has reviewed or approved CogniHoney, its formula, or its statements.

Who Should Talk to a Doctor Before Using CogniHoney?

Dietary supplements aren't appropriate for everyone. Individual health status, medications, allergies, and dietary needs should be considered before use. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using CogniHoney if they are pregnant or breastfeeding, have a medical condition, take prescription medications, have known allergies to any listed ingredient, follow a medically supervised diet, or are under 18.

If unexpected reactions occur, consumers should discontinue use and seek medical advice. CogniHoney should be used according to the directions printed on its label.

Storing CogniHoney

Following the storage instructions printed on CogniHoney's packaging may help maintain product quality throughout its shelf life. General practice includes keeping dietary supplements in a cool, dry location away from excessive heat or moisture, with containers stored securely closed when not in use and out of reach of children.

Contact Information

CogniHoney customer support: contact@getCogniHoney.com | +1 (323) 237-8559.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did CogniHoney publish in its 2026 formula update?

CogniHoney published an updated summary of its four named ingredients, general serving information, label details, safety statements, storage recommendations, and customer-support information.

What ingredients does CogniHoney list?

CogniHoney lists four ingredients: baobab fiber, L-arabinose, spermidine, and konjac glucomannan.

Are individual ingredient amounts disclosed for CogniHoney?

CogniHoney does not currently publish individual milligram amounts, a serving weight, servings per container, or a complete Supplement Facts panel online. Consumers should review the label included with their product for the applicable serving and ingredient information.

Does this update make claims about effectiveness?

No. The update provides factual information about CogniHoney's ingredients and packaging. It doesn't make claims regarding health outcomes or performance.

Is CogniHoney suitable for everyone?

Dietary supplements may not be appropriate for every individual. People who are pregnant or breastfeeding, have existing medical conditions, take prescription medications, or have known allergies should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using CogniHoney.

Where can consumers find more information about CogniHoney?

Information about CogniHoney is available on the product packaging, including the Supplement Facts panel, ingredient list, serving directions, storage recommendations, and applicable warning statements. CogniHoney can also be reached directly at contact@getCogniHoney.com or +1 (323) 237-8559.

Summary

CogniHoney's 2026 formula update identifies baobab fiber, L-arabinose, spermidine, and konjac glucomannan as the four named ingredients in its current dietary supplement. CogniHoney has also consolidated its general label, serving, storage, safety, and customer-support information. The packaging included with each order remains the controlling source for product-specific serving directions and ingredient quantities.

California Consumer Disclosure (Proposition 65)

California residents should review the CogniHoney product label and CogniHoney website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65. Any applicable warning obligation rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product. California consumers with questions about CogniHoney can contact the brand directly at contact@getCogniHoney.com or +1 (323) 237-8559.