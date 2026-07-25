CanadianSME and Enabled Talent Launch Enable Accessibility Canada Inc.

TORONTO, July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME, a national platform supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses, has partnered with Enabled Talent, a Canadian accessibility and inclusive workforce technology company, to launch Enable Accessibility Canada Inc. The new national initiative will advance accessibility, champion disability inclusion and celebrate the achievements of Canadians with disabilities. Through storytelling, thought leadership and national recognition, it will amplify lived experiences, recognize organizations driving meaningful change and inspire institutions across Canada to create a more accessible and equitable future.

Enable Accessibility Canada will launch with three flagship initiatives: the Enable Accessibility Podcast, Enable Accessibility Magazine and Enable Accessibility Awards. Together, they will create a national platform dedicated to accessibility, disability leadership, inclusive innovation and the stories helping transform Canada.

According to Statistics Canada’s 2022 Canadian Survey on Disability, approximately 8 million Canadians aged 15 and older—27% of that population—reported having one or more disabilities. Enable Accessibility Canada will support Canada’s accessibility priorities by raising awareness, sharing lived experiences, celebrating innovation and recognizing measurable progress.

Enable Accessibility Podcast

The Enable Accessibility Podcast will feature conversations with entrepreneurs, professionals, researchers, policymakers, employers, athletes, artists, educators, innovators and community leaders advancing accessibility and inclusion. Accessibility will be incorporated from the beginning through captions, transcripts, accessible digital formats and, where available, sign-language interpretation. Episodes will explore employment, entrepreneurship, technology, artificial intelligence, education, public policy, leadership and lived experience.

Enable Accessibility Magazine

Enable Accessibility Magazine will feature the people, organizations and ideas advancing accessibility, disability inclusion and inclusive innovation. It will highlight entrepreneurs, students, professionals, researchers, educators, employers, innovators and community organizations creating meaningful impact. The magazine will also share insights and promising practices related to accessible employment, inclusive hiring, assistive technology, artificial intelligence, workplace innovation, entrepreneurship, education and public policy.

Enable Accessibility Awards

The Enable Accessibility Awards will recognize individuals, businesses, institutions and community organizations advancing accessibility and inclusion across Canada.

Award Categories Include:

40 Under 40 Accessibility Leaders

Top Accessible Businesses

Inclusive Employer Awards

Accessibility Innovation Awards

Disability Leadership Awards

Community Impact Awards

Emerging Entrepreneur Awards

Additional awards across business, education, healthcare, technology, government and community leadership

The awards will demonstrate that accessibility is not only a social responsibility, but also a catalyst for innovation, economic participation, stronger workplaces and more resilient communities.

Building a National Movement

Across Canada, people and organizations are breaking barriers, creating opportunities and developing solutions that strengthen communities, workplaces and the economy. Many of their achievements, however, do not receive the national recognition they deserve. Enable Accessibility Canada was created to change that. The platform will work with governments, educational institutions, employers, nonprofit organizations, researchers, innovators and community leaders to strengthen Canada’s accessibility ecosystem and encourage accessibility by design.

Quotes

Amandipp Singh, Founder, Enabled Talent

"Throughout my journey, I have met remarkable people whose resilience, leadership and achievements deserve a national platform, yet too many of their stories remain unheard. That inspired us to create Enable Accessibility Canada. Our vision is to build a platform where every voice is valued, every achievement is celebrated and accessibility is embedded in every conversation from the beginning".

SK Uddin, CEO, CanadianSME

"A truly inclusive society is shaped not only by who has a seat at the table, but also by whose voices are heard, whose stories are celebrated and whose potential is recognized. Together with Enabled Talent, we are creating a platform that celebrates extraordinary people, encourages meaningful conversations and inspires organizations to see accessibility as an opportunity to build a stronger, more innovative and inclusive Canada".

About CanadianSME

CanadianSME is a national platform empowering entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses, and the organizations contributing to Canada’s economic future through publications, events, podcasts, partnerships and industry initiatives.

About Enabled Talent

Enabled Talent is a Canadian AI-powered accessibility and workforce technology company helping employers, governments, educational institutions and workforce organizations build more accessible and inclusive workplaces.

Where Every Story Creates Opportunity. Every Voice Inspires Change. Every Canadian Belongs.

Media Contact

Amandipp Singh

aman@enabledtalent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b71311cb-e794-445d-ab73-fe1191c3850f