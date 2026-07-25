Primoris Services (PRIM) Faces Securities Class Action After Second Major Selloff on Persistent Ineffective Project Management, COO Departure – HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) and certain current and former executives who are alleged to have misled investors about the company’s project management capabilities. It seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Primoris common stock between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026.

The lawsuit follows a second massive selloff in Primoris shares in six weeks – this time on June 23, 2026, when shares cratered another $23.29 (-21%). The first occurred on May 6, 2026, when Primoris shares crashed $101.69 (-50%). Both were triggered by surprise revelations of Primoris’ project management problems.

The disclosures’ toll was to erase well over $6 billion from Primoris’ market capitalization between May 5, 2026 and June 23, 2026.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman continues its investigation into claims that Primoris and the other Defendants violated the federal securities laws and encourages investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Aug. 5, 2025 – June 22, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 21, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/prim

Contact the Firm Now: PRIM@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Securities Class Action:

During the Class Period, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Primoris maintained “disciplined bidding,” “well-developed estimating processes,” effective project controls, and reliable forecasting that enabled it to accurately price and execute fixed-price renewable energy projects, “manage risk,” and reliably forecast revenues, margins, and earnings.

The complaint alleges that, in contrast to these assurances (and unknown to investors), the Defendants did not disclose that Primoris’ estimating, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were woefully deficient. As a result, the company systematically underestimated project costs and risks on multiple significant renewable energy projects.

Investors learned the truth through a series of partial disclosures:

First, in February 2026, Primoris management attributed lower gross margins to “unexpectedly higher costs” at certain renewables projects, citing difficult soil and rock conditions that required additional labor and equipment. While management later downplayed the issue as being isolated to a single project—expressing confidence in their remedial measures—they simultaneously touted the company’s ability to “accelerate project timelines” for 2026.

Second, on May 5, 2026, the market’s confidence in Primoris’ remedial measures was shattered when the company released its Q1 2026 financial results and revealed a staggering decline in the core Energy segment, with year-over-year revenues falling by $152.9 million (13.8%) and gross profits plunging by nearly 40%.

CEO Koti Vadlamudi admitted the next day during the May 6 earnings call that Primoris’ financial results were battered by cost pressures across multiple solar projects. Moving beyond the “rock and soil” reason used just months prior, Vadlamudi cited a litany of execution-related factors as the cause of the margin collapse:

Project Redesigns: Costly changes to existing plans.

Costly changes to existing plans. Labor Issues: Inability to manage specific workforce demands.

Inability to manage specific workforce demands. Sequencing Errors: Failures in project management and timing.

Failures in project management and timing. Weather Disruptions: Further complicating already delayed timelines.

Finally, after the markets closed on June 22, 2026, Primoris shocked investors when it announced that “[a]dditional challenges and cost overruns were identified as a result of continued progress on projects in the Company’s Renewables business.” Importantly, as a result of ongoing problems in six projects and additional challenges, Primoris said its 2026 renewables business revenues would decline 30% ($900 million) from the $3 billion revenues reported for 2025.

“We’re focused on when Primoris’ management learned of the full scope of the company’s renewables problems, including the apparent inadequacy of remediation measures,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in Primoris and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the firm’s Primoris investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Primoris should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PRIM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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