ThinkCareBelieve: Week 79 of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Washington, DC, July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report reviewing the events of Week 79 of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/25/week-79-of-the-trump-2-0-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) How is the White House going after the parties who leaked sensitive security information about Air Force One to the Press?

2) How did President Trump personally honor the family of Lt. Tyler Feehan?

3) What is the answer to the problem now that non-American citizens are being found on voter rolls in every state amounting to hundreds of thousands?

4) How is Cuba the leading sponsor of radical left terrorism and ideological subversion in America?

5) How is the United States fighting human slavery through trade in global supply chains?

The FIFA World Cup Finals were such a success in unexpected ways. Americans had the opportunity to experience other groups of people and they had the ability to understand all the best of America, firsthand. All over the world, people are people, and that became apparent as we all enjoyed what was unique about one another. Cultural differences are a true joy when shared this way, and it doesn't lead to division, but rather brings people closer together.

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

The Seth Rich FBI Files: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/09/the-seth-rich-fbi-files/

Finding the Children: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/11/finding-the-children/

Election Integrity: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/07/17/election-integrity/

###