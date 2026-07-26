Urbanica Furniture Builds Ergonomic Office Bundles Around How People Work

LAUDERHILL, Fla., July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanica Furniture is helping individuals and businesses create more practical workspaces through 11 ergonomic office bundles built around how people work, move, and use their available space.

The Urbanica Furniture bundle collection combines compatible ergonomic chairs with compact standing desks, fixed height office desks, and full standing desks. Customers can begin with a coordinated pairing and select available sizes, finishes, chair options, and accessories based on their workspace needs.

“At Urbanica Furniture, we understand that there is no single office setup that works for everyone,” the company said. “Some people need a compact workstation for a smaller room. Others want a wider desk for multiple monitors or the flexibility to move between sitting and standing. Our bundles make it easier to start with a setup that reflects those differences.”

Urbanica’s compact configurations include the Casual Bundle , Ergonomic Bundle , Compact Bundle , and Coastal Bundle . Each pairs an ergonomic chair with the Mini Standing Desk for workspaces where floor space and movement are important.

For traditional seated work, the collection includes the Creative Bundle , Minimalist Bundle , Executive Bundle , and Relaxed Bundle .

Customers seeking a larger height adjustable work surface can explore the Inspired Bundle , Active Bundle , and Breezy Bundle .

Depending on the selected bundle, customers may choose from different desk widths, desktop finishes, frame finishes, chair variations, and compatible accessories. Available additions may include storage, cable management, laptop stands, chair headrests, and desk power options.

By presenting chairs, desks, and accessories as connected parts of one workspace, Urbanica Furniture reduces the need for customers to compare every product separately.

“Our goal is to make office furniture easier to understand and easier to personalize,” Urbanica Furniture said. “The bundles provide clear starting points while leaving customers in control of the final workspace.”

About Urbanica Furniture

Urbanica Furniture is a family-owned office furniture company supported by three decades of furniture manufacturing experience. The company offers ergonomic chairs, office desks, standing desks, tables, storage products, power solutions, and workspace accessories for individuals and businesses.

Visit Urbanica Furniture to learn more.

Media contact

URBANICA Furniture

hello@urbanicafurniture.com

Website: https://urbanicafurniture.com/

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/urbanicafurniture/

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