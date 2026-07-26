Rentomojo Expands Its Dedicated Water Purifier Service in Bangalore With Its Own Purifier Brand, Free 6-Month Filter Replacements, Lifetime Repairs and Installation in 1–2 Days

Bangalore, India, July 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentomojo's water purifier programme in Bangalore is positioned as a specialist service rather than a catalogue listing, with plans from ₹401 a month that include free filter replacement every six months, free lifetime repair and maintenance support for the length of the rental, and an in-house RentoMojo-branded RO unit engineered for the 1,200 ppm total-dissolved-solids range that characterises the city's borewell-fed apartments. The company committed to the same service structure for Hyderabad on June 19, 2026, and extended it to Bangalore from ₹401 a month on June 30, 2026, per its GlobeNewswire releases. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/bangalore/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

Bangalore's drinking-water profile is not uniform, which is what makes purifier selection a diagnostic decision rather than a shelf choice. Cauvery supply arrives treated but travels through ageing distribution lines and apartment storage tanks before reaching a tap. Borewell supply across the outer corridors carries a markedly higher dissolved-solids load that varies street to street and season to season. The Bangalore catalogue is structured around that reality: a Kent Pride Plus RO for TDS under 200 ppm, an in-house RentoMojo Water Purifier tuned to TDS up to 1,200 ppm, and a Kent Water Purifier rated for TDS up to 2,000 ppm, per the company's Bangalore product page. Households in Whitefield, Koramangala, HSR Layout, Electronic City, Marathahalli and Indiranagar are matched to a unit built for their water, not the most expensive unit on the shelf.

Ownership pricing is front-loaded and then quietly recurring. Beyond a ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 purchase, annual maintenance contracts covering filter replacement, membrane changes and routine servicing commonly run ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 a year, per Rentomojo's March 18, 2026 GlobeNewswire release citing category norms. The company's own draft red herring prospectus filed on March 27, 2026 places annual maintenance and repair at roughly ₹3,000 to ₹3,500, close to 40% of the product's value every year. The same prospectus puts the two-year cost of owning a purifier outright at ₹12,544 against ₹9,384 on a rental plan, before the household absorbs any repair it did not budget for.

The specialist advantage on the rental side is service continuity. Filter replacement lands every six months at no additional charge, and any repair required during the rental period is covered for the lifetime of the plan, per the June 19, 2026 release. Delivery with professional installation runs at one to two business days in the cities where the water purifier programme is active, per the March 18, 2026 release. Servicing is handled by an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters rather than outsourced contractors, per the DRHP. That in-house field team is the operational reason the six-month filter change and lifetime repair support can be committed as service standards rather than best-effort promises.

Configurations listed span RO, RO+UV, UF and alkaline systems, with entry RO plans from ₹401 a month, RO+UV around ₹500 and alkaline variants near ₹650, across tenures beginning at three months and extending to 36. Booking is completed online against a refundable deposit and standard KYC, with postpaid billing by card, UPI or net banking and up to 15% off when a tenure is settled in advance. Water purification differs from most rented categories in one structural respect: because annual servicing costs approach the annual cost of renting, the ownership case does not improve with time the way it does for furniture.

For households whose stay at a given address is measured in project cycles rather than decades, a fully maintained purifier on a monthly plan has become the practical way to meet a genuine health requirement without converting it into a depreciating asset. In that setting, Rentomojo is competing less as one of several rental platforms and more as a dedicated water purifier service: a TDS-matched in-house unit, a six-month filter cycle carried by the provider, and lifetime repair support that removes the servicing burden entirely from the household.

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months. To learn more visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/bangalore

Disclaimer: This release draws on Rentomojo's June 19, 2026, June 30, 2026 and March 18, 2026 GlobeNewswire announcements, rentomojo.com Bangalore product listings and the company's March 27, 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Prices are indicative, vary by city and product, and are subject to change.

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