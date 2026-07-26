NICE Marketing Corp Expands Global Reach Through Innovative Digital Music Marketing Solutions

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NICE Marketing Corp, an innovative pioneer in data-driven music promotion, today announced a major expansion of its global network to enhance content exposure, audience growth, and play metrics for artists and industry partners worldwide. Driven by cutting-edge AI-powered matching algorithms and localized market intelligence, this strategic initiative connects quality music with targeted listeners across more than 15 international markets. By integrating intelligent technology with an extensive channel network, NICE Marketing Corp is establishing a smarter, more efficient ecosystem for digital music promotion.





The rapid transformation of the digital music landscape requires sophisticated tools to cut through market noise and connect creators with genuinely interested audiences. NICE Marketing Corp addresses this need by combining key capabilities: AI-driven style and interest matching, continuous performance data analysis, and scalable multi-market distribution. Through services focused on music play growth, audience acquisition, and content exposure optimization, the company enables artists, platforms, and promotion partners to refine their outreach based on authentic listener responses.

"Every great song deserves to be heard by the world," said a spokesperson for NICE Marketing Corp. "Our mission is to bridge the gap between talented creators and relevant global audiences. By leveraging intelligent technology, data insights, and strong promotional partnerships, we empower artists to achieve sustainable content growth and meaningful audience engagement."

As part of its long-term vision, NICE Marketing Corp continues to uphold core principles of professionalism, transparency, responsibility, innovation, and respect for authentic music experiences. The expanding network fosters a diverse and accessible global music ecosystem where content reach is optimized through smart technology and strategic collaboration.

About NICE Marketing Corp

Founded in 2026 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia (1 Farrer Pl, Sydney NSW 2000), NICE Marketing Corp is a leading digital music promotion and audience growth company. The company specializes in data-driven music promotion, AI-powered listener matching, play count enhancement, and content exposure optimization across a growing network of over 15 countries and multiple global channels. Dedicated to connecting creators, platforms, and audiences, NICE Marketing Corp combines market insights and intelligent technology to build an open, transparent, and sustainable digital music ecosystem.

Media contact

Brand: NICE Marketing Corp

Contact: Media team

Email: support@nicemarketingco.com

Website: https://www.nicemarketingco.com