HorseFil Announces July 2026 Launch of New Gummies Dietary Supplement Formulation

AURORA, CO, July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HorseFil has announced the launch of its new gummy dietary supplement formulation, introducing a product designed around a combination of amino acids and botanical extracts in a convenient chewable format.

Official Website: https://horse-fil.us/

The launch represents a new product introduction from HorseFil, a company based in Aurora, Colorado, focused on developing dietary supplement products with clearly identified ingredients and consumer-facing product information.

The newly introduced gummy formulation contains a blend of L-Citrulline, L-Carnitine, Panax Ginseng Extract, Maca Root Extract, Rhodiola Extract, and Grape Seed Extract. The company has provided ingredient information as part of its approach to product transparency, allowing consumers to review the formulation details before use.





According to HorseFil, the development of the gummy supplement reflects continued interest in convenient dietary supplement formats and clear ingredient communication. The company said the product was created with attention to formulation design, ingredient selection, and presentation in a consumer-friendly format.

“Our focus with this launch is to provide a clearly labelled dietary supplement option with a straightforward ingredient profile,” said a HorseFil representative. “We aim to communicate product information clearly and support informed consumer decisions through transparency.”

Product Formulation and Ingredient Information

The HorseFil gummy supplement features a combination of amino acids and botanical extracts commonly used in the dietary supplement sector.

The formulation includes:

L-Citrulline

L-Citrulline is an amino acid included in various nutritional supplement formulations. It is one of the ingredients selected for inclusion in the HorseFil gummy formulation.

L-Carnitine

L-Carnitine is an amino acid derivative commonly found in dietary supplements. HorseFil includes L-Carnitine as part of its multi-ingredient formulation approach.

Panax Ginseng Extract

Panax Ginseng Extract is a botanical ingredient traditionally used in various cultures and commonly included in supplement products.

Maca Root Extract

Maca Root Extract is derived from the maca plant and is used as an ingredient in a range of nutritional formulations.

Rhodiola Extract

Rhodiola Extract is a botanical ingredient frequently incorporated into dietary supplement products.

Grape Seed Extract

Grape Seed Extract is a plant-derived ingredient obtained from grape seeds and is used in a variety of supplement formulations.

HorseFil stated that these ingredients were selected as part of the company’s product development process and are disclosed to provide consumers with clear information about the supplement’s composition.

Focus on Ingredient Transparency

HorseFil said ingredient transparency remains an important consideration in the development and presentation of its products. The company noted that consumers increasingly seek detailed information about supplement formulations, including ingredient lists and product formats.

The company’s approach includes providing product details that allow consumers to review the formulation and make decisions based on their individual needs and circumstances.

HorseFil advises consumers to review product labels carefully and consult healthcare professionals when considering dietary supplements, particularly individuals who are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or managing a medical condition.

Gummy Supplement Format

The new HorseFil product is presented in gummy form, offering an alternative format to traditional supplement delivery methods such as capsules and tablets.

The company said the gummy format was selected as part of its product design strategy, providing consumers with a different way to incorporate a dietary supplement into their daily routines.

HorseFil stated that product quality, consistency, and accurate labelling are key considerations throughout the product lifecycle, from formulation development through fulfilment.

Company Operations

HorseFil operates from Aurora, Colorado, USA.

Fulfilment information provided by the company:

HorseFil (C/O Fulfillment)

19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100

Aurora, CO 80011

United States

https://horse-fil.us/

The company said its operations are structured to support product fulfilment and distribution while maintaining attention to product handling and customer access.

Supporting Consumer Awareness

As part of the product introduction, HorseFil emphasised the importance of responsible communication around dietary supplements. The company stated that consumers should consider their personal health circumstances and seek professional guidance where appropriate before beginning any supplement programme.

The company also highlighted the importance of reading supplement labels, understanding ingredient information, and following recommended usage instructions.

About HorseFil

HorseFil is a dietary supplement company based in Aurora, Colorado, USA. The company develops supplement products featuring combinations of amino acids and botanical ingredients and focuses on providing clear product information and ingredient transparency.

With the introduction of its gummy dietary supplement formulation, HorseFil continues its efforts to expand its product range while maintaining a focus on straightforward product communication and consumer information.

Website: https://horse-fil.us/

Disclaimer: This announcement relates to a dietary supplement product. Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using dietary supplements, especially if they have existing health conditions or take medication.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) — HorseFil Gummy Dietary Supplement

What is HorseFil?

HorseFil is a dietary supplement brand based in Aurora, Colorado, USA. The company has introduced a gummy dietary supplement formulation containing a combination of amino acids and botanical extracts.

The product is presented with ingredient information to help consumers understand the formulation and make informed decisions.

What is the HorseFil gummy supplement format?

The HorseFil product is available in gummy form. The company developed the gummy format as an alternative supplement delivery option for consumers who prefer a chewable format.

When was the HorseFil gummy supplement launched?

HorseFil announced the introduction of its gummy dietary supplement formulation in July 2026.

Where is HorseFil based?

HorseFil is based in Aurora, Colorado, United States.

The company’s fulfilment information is:

HorseFil (C/O Fulfillment)

19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100

Aurora, CO 80011

USA

What ingredients are included in the HorseFil formulation?

The HorseFil gummy supplement contains the following ingredients:

L-Citrulline

L-Carnitine

Panax Ginseng Extract

Maca Root Extract

Rhodiola Extract

Grape Seed Extract

Consumers should review the product label for the complete ingredient list and serving information.

Why does HorseFil include these ingredients?

HorseFil developed the formulation using a combination of amino acids and botanical extracts commonly used in dietary supplement products.

The company provides ingredient information to help consumers understand the composition of the product.

Is HorseFil a medication?

No. HorseFil is a dietary supplement product and is not a medication.

Dietary supplements are intended to supplement the diet and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Who should consider using a dietary supplement?

Individuals have different nutritional needs and circumstances. Consumers should consider their personal situation and consult a qualified healthcare professional when deciding whether a dietary supplement is appropriate for them.

Are there any precautions before using HorseFil?

Consumers should read the product label before use.

Individuals who are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medication, or managing a medical condition should seek advice from a healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement.

How should consumers learn more about the product?

Consumers can review the available product information, ingredient details, and label instructions provided by HorseFil.

The company encourages consumers to understand the product composition and usage information before use.

Does HorseFil make health or medical claims?

HorseFil provides information about its product formulation and ingredients. Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consumers should consult healthcare professionals for advice relating to specific health concerns.

What makes the HorseFil formulation different in terms of format?

The HorseFil formulation is provided in a gummy format and combines amino acids with botanical extracts in a single supplement product.

The company focuses on presenting ingredient information clearly as part of its product communication approach.

How does HorseFil approach product information?

HorseFil emphasises clear ingredient disclosure and accessible product information. The company provides details about the formulation to support consumer awareness.

Where can consumers find ingredient information?

Ingredient information is provided through HorseFil’s product materials and packaging. Consumers should refer to the current product label for the most accurate and complete details.

Is HorseFil suitable for everyone?

Dietary supplements may not be suitable for all individuals. Consumers should review product information and seek professional advice if they have questions about whether a supplement is appropriate for their circumstances.

Does HorseFil replace a balanced diet?

No. Dietary supplements are intended to complement a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. They should not be considered a replacement for varied nutrition or professional healthcare advice.

What is the purpose of the HorseFil product launch?

The July 2026 launch introduces HorseFil’s gummy dietary supplement format and provides consumers with a product containing a clearly identified combination of amino acids and botanical extracts.

About HorseFil

HorseFil is a dietary supplement company based in Aurora, Colorado, USA. The company develops supplement formulations featuring selected ingredients and focuses on providing clear product information and ingredient transparency.



