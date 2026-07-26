TOESCOIN Announces Engagement with Crypto-Focused Investment Firm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOESCOIN ($TOES), the premium toe-tapping memecoin on Solana, today announced that it is in discussions with a major Japanese VC firm with roots in traditional venture capital that has been expanding into digital assets. According to TOESCOIN's community, the engagement includes a proposed contribution of up to $250,000 toward the project over time, along with strategic support as TOESCOIN builds out its presence on-chain.



About TOESCOIN

TOESCOIN launched on Solana with a simple pitch: in a landscape crowded with frogs, dogs, and hats, TOESCOIN brings a different kind of icon to the memecoin world — ten polished, pedicured toes, rendered in a 24-karat gold ring, deployed on one of the fastest Layer 1 blockchains available.

The project runs under the tagline "10 Toes. 10 Billion MCAP.", built around a simple identity: no tax, no team wallets, and a community built around a shared joke rather than a traditional roadmap. Holders aren't just bag-holders — they're connoisseurs.

Getting involved with TOESCOIN follows the same three steps common across the Solana memecoin ecosystem:

Set up a Solana wallet — using a wallet provider such as Phantom or Backpack.

Fund the wallet with SOL — acquired from an exchange and transferred to the new wallet.

Swap SOL for $TOES — via a decentralized exchange aggregator such as Jupiter, using the project's contract address.

TOESCOIN's contract address is: 6ehEcTMCc85aNF4x9CWx8HuvWGhxQtvKdhKVf2HDpump

The project maintains an active community across X and Telegram. It positions itself as an entertainment- and culture-driven token — no team, no roadmap, no promises — rather than a traditional startup with formal deliverables.

Learn More

Website: https://toescoin.fun/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/toescoinsol

Telegram: https://t.me/toescoinchat