New Crypto Pepeto Advances DeFi Tools While Bitcoin Price Target $180,000 and Whales Load Next Dogecoin

Dubai, UAE, July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto is preparing a revolution in DeFi trading with its zero-fee exchange, and the timing is making considering presales, the crypto side that hands most of returns during bull markets, urgent to look at: the boldest Bitcoin price on the table now Target $180,000. New Crypto Pepeto presale rounds are filling at record pace, the community is outgrowing every rival project, and the crypto news that matters most is on-chain: the wallets buying Pepeto match addresses that quietly built Dogecoin positions before its 365x explosion. What do they know this time?

And the other half of the story explains everything about how those wallets operate. The Bitcoin price is recovering, up 4.17% this week to $65,392, but the biggest players just showed the world, in public, how the game really works.

Crypto News: The Bold Bitcoin Price Prediction And The Proof That Whales Buy Information Before They Buy Coins

For years, retail traders suspected the big money moves first because it knows first. This month, the suspicion became a purchase order. Trump Media unveiled Truth API, a licensed data feed selling banks and trading firms the fastest access to the president's market-moving posts, priced at up to $100,000 per month per Reuters, with a $60,000 rate for three-year commitments, according to Yahoo Finance. The feed goes live August 1, TheStreet reports customers already signed, and a sitting congressman is asking regulators whether selling early access to presidential posts breaks manipulation rules. One hedge fund executive put it plainly: his posts move markets, so everyone pays up.

Read what that confirms. The largest wallets pay six figures monthly for milliseconds of early information, and that edge only pays because they place millions per trade on large caps. But trace where those millions came from and the story flips: fortunes that size were built by buying small amounts of these same tokens when they were cheap, Bitcoin under $1,000 being the defining example. Size is not why whales win, size is the result. The winning move was always early entry.

Now apply that to the Bitcoin price. A recovery to $65,392 puts the $180,000 Bitcoin price prediction back in play, yet even that target is under a 3x on a coin worth $1.3 trillion, strong for millions already deployed, useless for building them. Presales are the one entry left where small amounts still produce big outcomes, the exact trade that built the whales, and one presale this year is absorbing their capital while everything around it bleeds. Money that informed does not show up anywhere by accident.

Pepeto Carries the Early Dogecoin Pattern as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Builds Toward $180,000

Pepeto is that presale. The DeFi platform is in its final steps before going live, attacking a problem every trader knows personally, because Ethereum still charges gas fees that bite into every position on crypto's busiest chain. The developer leading the build came out of Binance, the kind of background that makes a failed delivery close to impossible.

But technology is only half of it. The stronger force is the community wrapping around this project, and the shape of it matches early Dogecoin precisely: posts spreading with zero paid push, conversations multiplying on their own, and the same two groups forming that formed in 2020, the ones who moved and the ones who watched. CoinGecko data shows Dogecoin at $0.002 in March 2020 and $0.73 by May 2021, meaning $1,000 became $365,000 in about fourteen months. Crypto has always been exactly that simple and exactly that brutal. The right coin at the right moment rewrites a life, and one week of hesitation turns a buyer into a storyteller.

The technology is finished, the hype is real, and smart money keeps flowing in. So the question is no longer whether Pepeto can do what Dogecoin did. The question is how much bigger it goes.

Conclusion

The bull run is taking shape, as the Bitcoin price prediction Target $180,000 while BTC recovers to $65,392, up 4.17% this week, and history shows that once Bitcoin picks its direction, viral meme tokens with real tools catch the rotation faster than any other corner of the market. Every piece of crypto news this month is building exactly that stage.

The whale wallets filling this presale are reading a clean path to a Dogecoin-sized result: viral community growth outpacing every project of 2026, a finished platform, and entries matching the addresses that stacked DOGE before its 365x run. And these are the same players who just showed the world they pay $100,000 a month for early information. They always move on knowledge the crowd has not seen yet, and every cycle ends the same way: the people who tracked their moves ended up with returns that rewrote their futures.

Investors who see the bull run coming, and know from history that presales like Pepeto are where the biggest returns are made, are already buying in. Getting in before the listing closes this door could turn out to be the smartest portfolio move of 2026.



See How Much Pepeto Is Still Selling For Before the Listing Changes It, Official Website To Get Pepeto Visit: https://pepetocoin.com/





