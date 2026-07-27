New Crypto: Pepeto Raises $10.5M Fast While Ethereum Price Targets $10,000 and Elon Musk Found The Next Shiba Inu

Dubai, UAE, July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has announced its presale just passed $10.5 million, filling faster than anything this cycle, and the timing makes that number remarkable, because the market is bleeding. Nobody throws millions into a dead market for fun. Money moves like that for one reason: smart money investing in red markets sees something the rest has not caught yet, and they keep coming back with more.

So what do they see? Two things, both big. First, Pepeto runs on Ethereum, fixing what costs ETH users money every day, right as the Ethereum price prediction points toward $10,000. Second, a whisper burning through every crypto community: Elon Musk found his next Shiba Inu, and its name is Pepeto. Big claim? Absolutely. But the data below might explain that.

New Crypto Pepeto Keeps Climbing as the Ethereum Price Prediction Turns Bullish Again

We looked at the money flow data, and it says everything. $84.4 million entered US spot ether funds in one week, ending an eight week outflow streak. Next week: $105 million. Then $96 million in three trading days per CoinDesk. Each week is bigger than the last. That is acceleration, not a bounce, and price confirmed it: Ethereum price up 11% on the week, 20% on the month, still far below its high, this is the exact shape of early recoveries. Our read: if $1,800 holds and inflows keep growing, the road stays open toward $10,000 per CoinDCX, the Ethereum price prediction Finder's panel backs long term.

Good news for every holder, right? Sure. But here is what amateurs miss: the biggest returns never come from big coins. They go to buyers who entered during presale, at the cheapest price a coin ever has. Ethereum proved it in 2014. In 2026, one presale pulls the most smart moey capital: Pepeto.

Pepeto: The Innovation Pulling In Ethereum Whales and Elon Musk

So, Why Pepeto? Starting with who builds it: a lead developer from Binance. His words: "We built PepetoSwap to kill the fees that eat every portfolio, zero cost on every swap while Uniswap and PancakeSwap take 0.3% per trade. The bridge uses lock-and-mint to move assets across chains at zero cost. Once this goes live, there is no reason to use anything else."

We ran the numbers to understand the real edge in this project. Swapping $2,000 a week through a 0.3% pool loses $312 a year, $10,000 a week loses $1,560, before gas. Uniswap passed $1 trillion in lifetime volume by 2022 per Investing.com, now past $3 trillion. Billions, handed over in fees. That is why Pepeto exists: solve what drains traders, and let early believers win too, so the whole platform runs through the PEPETO coin by design. Every trader arriving for free trading adds demand, and buyers hold a coin an entire platform pushes higher for years.

Big ETH wallets saw it first, they know the play: one early backer put $6,200 into Ethereum's 2014 presale and watched it pass $80 million per Lookonchain. Pepeto carries the same base, a working exchange and bridge, plus what Ethereum never had: meme virality straight from the early Shiba Inu days. Now the whisper. Is Elon Musk really behind it? Nobody can confirm it, these stories never get confirmed until they explode. But his name touched two meme coins before: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, one hit $90 billion, one minted millionaires, neither had a product. Pepeto has all three: products, virality, and the Elon Musk connection.

Conclusion

Lay the pieces side by side and the picture forms on its own. The Ethereum price prediction targets $10,000, and every strong project on Ethereum rises when the chain runs. Presales and meme coins built more millionaires than any corner of crypto, and Pepeto is both at once, unlisted, with a platform built to feed the coin for years.

Now there are two scenarios. If the rumor is true, the price explodes. If it never is, the project still stands on its own strength, working tools, a growing platform, and a presale past $10.4 million, the exact reasons smart money bought in before any whisper existed. And everyone knows how the Shiba Inu story ended, the early buyers made millions out of one bold decision, buying before the market confirmed the potential. and based on every data, what sits on the table today is how that story looked when it began.

Check the Pepeto Price Before It Goes Up at Listing, Official Website: https://pepetocoin.com/

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

The Ethereum price prediction for 2026 reaches $10,000 in the bull case per CoinDCX, Finder's panel agreeing long term. ETH is recovering as ETF inflows return per CoinDesk.

Is Elon Musk behind Pepeto like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin?

Rumors keep spreading that Elon Musk found his next Shiba Inu in Pepeto. What is certain: Pepeto carries the energy Shiba Inu had early, viral, unlisted, spreading through crypto communities daily.



