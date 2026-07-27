From Super Hybrid to Super Intelligence: Dual-Super Strategy Advances as OMODA & JAECOO Mass-Production AI Cockpit Set for Southeast Asia Debut

WUHU, China, July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMODA & JAECOO will host the "OMODA SUPER AI NIGHT" event in Indonesia on July 27. From instantly activated smart assistants to precisely personalized content recommendations, from AI tools that efficiently handle daily tasks to customized lifestyle services, AI is quietly reshaping everyday life. “Being understood, being adapted to, and being proactively served” are becoming the new norm in the digital era. However, when people turn their attention to the mobility space where they spend hours every day, in-vehicle interaction remains largely at the early stage of “command-based responses”: requiring precise phrases, executing tasks only once, and lacking understanding of user habits. This creates a clear gap compared with the seamless intelligent experiences people have already embraced in daily life.

As AI continues to penetrate every aspect of living, the automobile — the “third space” beyond the home and office — is undergoing a fundamental transformation from the inside out. The relationship between human and cars is evolving from a one-way interaction of “user and tool” toward a two-way partnership of “human and companion.” This transformation is becoming the core battleground for the next phase of competition in the global automotive industry. The first brand to roll out genuine AI capabilities on mass-produced smart cockpits will set the benchmark for next-generation mobility experiences.

During the first half of the new energy vehicle era, OMODA & JAECOO leveraged its SHS(Super Hybrid System) to deliver super high performance, super low energy consumption, and super long combined range. With strong product capabilities, the brand achieved rapid growth across multiple young global markets, emerging as a leading force in the new energy segment and fulfilling its commitment to “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People.” From the UK to Poland, OMODA & JAECOO topped local plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) brand sales rankings in June. In Brazil, the OMODA 5 SHS-H became the best-selling HEV model that month, while the JAECOO 7 SHS-P claimed third place in PHEV SUV sales for June.

As the automotive industry enters the second half of intelligent transformation, OMODA & JAECOO is once again taking the lead by officially launching its Dual Super Strategy Upgrade. Building upon the technological foundation of the SHS , the brand introduces the Super Intelligent System, leveraging AI technology to redefine cockpit experiences and continue its technology-driven leadership in the intelligent mobility era.

On July 27, OMODA & JAECOO will host the global debut of its Super AI Cockpit at "Super AI Night" in Indonesia, extending everyday smart experiences into mobility scenes and leading the industry's technological iteration once again.





The upcoming Super AI Cockpit utilizes top global large language models as its technical foundation and leverages an Agentic AI architecture. It breaks away from the rigid "command-response" logic of traditional infotainment systems, achieving a generational leap from "following commands" to "understanding intent." Tailored to linguistic habits and lifestyles across diverse global markets, the cockpit will also undergo deep localization, creating a scalable, customizable, and dedicated smart space centered around young users' commuting, entertainment, and social needs—making the vehicle grow more intuitive with every drive.

Choosing Indonesia as the first global launch market reflects both strategic insight and global vision. Indonesia’s young demographic structure and mature digital lifestyle ecosystem strongly align with OMODA & JAECOO’s focus on global young consumers, while also serving as a key starting point for the brand’s worldwide intelligent mobility strategy. At the launch event, media representatives, industry leaders, and partners from ASEAN, the Middle East, and other global markets will gather to witness the beginning of the mass-production era of AI smart cockpits. From this milestone, the intelligent solution will gradually expand into more markets around the world.

From redefining driving experiences through hybrid technology to reshaping cockpit interaction through AI, OMODA & JAECOO has consistently remained at the forefront of technological innovation in global young markets. As the wave of AI-driven transformation reaches the mobility sector, what new experiences will the first mass-produced AI smart cockpit bring? What future mobility possibilities will be unlocked by the comprehensive evolution of the Dual Super Strategy?On July 27 in Indonesia, the answers will be revealed. Stay tuned.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of “Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build “the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of “Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

SHS-P，P stands for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

SHS-H，H stands for Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbb989ad-7d88-4bc6-a442-8096592ff03c