OMODA 4 Ignites Global Buzz Ahead of ASEAN Debut on July 27

WUHU, China, July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 27, OMODA & JAECOO will host the "OMODA SUPER AI NIGHT" event in Indonesia. At the event, OMODA 4, a Cyber-Mecha-inspired trendy SUV specially designed for“CYBER LOHAS”, will make its ASEAN debut and officially showcase the full capabilities of its Super AI Smart Cockpit.

For the brand, this event marks a significant extension of its technology roadmap and represents the first comprehensive showcase of OMODA 4’s core intelligent capabilities. Previously, with the SHS (Super Hybrid System), OMODA & JAECOO demonstrated its “super performance” capabilities in global markets. Building on its personalized and youthful brand positioning, OMODA & JAECOO has developed the Super AI Cockpit that Truly Understands Global Youth, establishing a dual technical strategy that integrates both performance and intelligence.As the first mass-production model under the brand’s “Super Intelligence” strategy, OMODA 4’s AI Smart Cockpit features four core capabilities: Better Intent Understanding, Better Understanding of User Habits, Better Understanding of Emotions, and Better Understanding of Trends. It understands intentions by accurately predicting users’ operational needs and simplifying interaction processes. It understands habits by learning users’ driving preferences and intelligently adapting to different mobility scenarios. It understands emotions by leveraging multi-dimensional sensing technologies to provide thoughtful feedback and create a warmer, more human-centered cabin environment. It understands trends by continuously integrating popular functions and digital content ecosystems favored by younger communities, aligning with the aesthetics and interests of CYBER LOHAS.

With its distinctive Cyber-Mecha positioning and comprehensive intelligent product capabilities, OMODA 4 has been capturing global attention among young consumers since its debut at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. Even before its official market launch, it has already become one of the most anticipated new models in the global automotive market for 2026.

From ASEAN to the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America, discussions and expectations from users across different regions have converged into a global wave of enthusiasm.In Malaysia, the response has been particularly strong. Following the local automotive platform Automachi’s report that “OMODA 4 is confirmed to launch in the Malaysian market,” the model has generated widespread discussion. Its futuristic design appeal and comprehensive product attributes received positive feedback from both high-end customers and mainstream consumers. In the Middle East, consumers have shown strong interest in its pioneering design and intelligent features, with many reaching out through official brand channels asking, “Where can I find more information? ”European users have focused on pricing, launch timing, and product details, with many actively asking, “When will it be available?” and “I’m interested—what is the expected launch price? ”In Brazil, users have praised its striking design and advanced technology, with one enthusiast commenting, “I love this blue version so much! I’ve been dreaming of owning this car since last year. It’s amazing.”

OMODA 4 is more than just a means of transportation—it represents the attitude and aesthetics of a new generation, while serving as an intelligent mobility companion that truly resonates with users. At the “OMODA SUPER AI NIGHT” on July 27, OMODA 4 will fully demonstrate its intelligent capabilities. Through an all-round cockpit experience featuring “Better Intent Understanding, Better Understanding of User Habits, Better Understanding of Emotions, and Better Understanding of Trends”, OMODA 4 will bring a more futuristic mobility experience to every young consumer who refuses to settle for the ordinary.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of “Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build “the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of “Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.



Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60b3f604-25d8-472c-81c6-802abe60ecdc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/246ed300-1afb-45e1-8ed7-87770f0e077b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e92b4b3-ac7f-4784-97f0-4f464b0108cc