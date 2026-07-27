Ensign Investor News: If You Have Suffered Losses in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG), You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) resulting from allegations that Ensign may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Ensign securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/cases/the-ensign-group-inc/join or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On June 8, 2026, Investing.com published an article entitled "Ensign Group stock tumbles after short seller report." The article stated that Ensign shares fell after "short seller Hunterbrook released a report alleging the nursing home operator’s business model relies on inadequate patient care and gaming quality metrics." Further, the article stated that Hunterbrook "published findings from a five-month investigation claiming the company’s profits depend on understaffing facilities while routing taxpayer dollars to executives and affiliates. The report alleges patients have suffered and died as a result."

On this news, Ensign Group shares fell 8.15% on June 8, 2026.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

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