Lucidya expands global leadership team, recruiting senior talent from ServiceNow, Qualtrics, Brandwatch, Talkdesk, and Genesys

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its record-breaking Series B in 2025, the largest AI funding round in MENA at the time, Lucidya has expanded its global leadership team with the appointment of William O’Neill, former ServiceNow and Qualtrics executive, as Chief Revenue Officer; Steve Adkins, former Brandwatch executive, as Vice President of Sales; and Anand Shrivastava, former Talkdesk and Genesys product leader, as Vice President of Product.

The appointments strengthen Lucidya's leadership bench as the company accelerates global expansion and scales its agentic customer experience platform that enables organizations to autonomously turn customer and market intelligence into real-time resolution and measurable business outcomes.

Commenting on the recent appointments, Abdullah Asiri, Lucidya's Founder and CEO, shared, "Agentic CX is a different class of capability that very few can claim. We built Lucidya on billions of data points precisely because the fastest path to resolution starts with understanding what customers are saying before filing a complaint. This team is here to introduce wider audiences to what Lucidya can do."

Leading the commercial organization is William O’Neill, who joins as Chief Revenue Officer after senior leadership roles at ServiceNow and Qualtrics. His experience spanning MENA, Africa, and CEE positions him to lead Lucidya's global revenue strategy, drive customer growth, and build the commercial infrastructure needed to open new markets as the company extends its reach beyond the region.

Steve Adkins joins as Vice President of Sales, bringing deep expertise in enterprise sales leadership built over seven years at Brandwatch, where he led a 30-person global revenue organization responsible for USD50 million in recurring revenue. His appointment strengthens Lucidya's growing North American footprint and also broadens the company's commercial reach as it moves into new international markets.

Anand Shrivastava joins as Vice President of Product, drawing on senior product leadership experience at Talkdesk and Genesys. The Stanford LEAD alumnus will lead the next phase of product development, ensuring the product roadmap keeps pace with the company's ambition to define the global standard for autonomous customer resolution at enterprise scale.

Built on data sovereignty standards, enterprise-grade compliance, and credentials including the coveted ISO/IEC 42001 certification and full PDPL readiness that most global competitors are still working toward, Lucidya has earned the trust of enterprises across 13 markets and counting. With this leadership team, the company is positioned to take that standard global.

For press inquiries, please email Dana Salem dsalem@lucidya.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fe5a87c-ee70-4cdd-996c-195d619dbb8e