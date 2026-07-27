Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Stage Sells Out While the XRP Price Prediction 2026 Targets $9

DUbai, UAE, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto has announced that its latest presale stage sold out faster than any stage before it, and that single fact carries the whole story in this week's crypto news. A stage does not vanish at record speed by accident. It happens when buyers understand one thing clearly: buying early tokens, still in presale before hitting tier-1 exchanges, is the smartest move.

Among the wallets that cleared out the last stage are heavy XRP holders, which raises a simple question: if the XRP price prediction 2026 keeps pointing up, why would investors holding millions in XRP move serious capital into a meme coin presale right now?

Crypto News: Pepeto Stages Vanish While the XRP Price Prediction 2026 Eyes $9

The timing matters first. This is the quiet stretch right before a bull run, the phase where nothing looks exciting and everything important happens. Every cycle in history paid its largest rewards to the money that positioned before the run, never to the money that chased it after.

The XRP numbers complete the picture. The XRP price sits at $1.14, up 8.5% through July, and analyst Ali Martinez notes that a clean break above $1.13 opens a 20% move toward $1.35 according to Finbold, with the XRP Ledger's coming lending upgrade as the fuel. The louder call goes further: analyst EGRAG CRYPTO published a triple-bottom roadmap pointing XRP toward $9, then $15, then $31 if the pattern confirms, and Polymarket traders now give 70% odds that XRP closes July above $1.20.

$9 sounds strong until the math runs. From $1.14 that target is an 8x, it needs a chart pattern to confirm across months, and the same prediction market gives just 1% odds of XRP touching $2 this month. The whales themselves know this better than anyone, because their fortunes were never built at $1.14. They bought at a few cents, when the market cap was small enough to multiply a hundred times, and a cap this size will never offer that room again. That is exactly why their money is moving into newer early tokens, those still in presale.

What Pulled the Biggest Crypto Wallets Into the Pepeto Presale

Half the mystery is solved: the whales are done with large caps because the giant returns left years ago. The other half is why their money landed on Pepeto instead of any other open project.

The answer starts with a simple machine. Pepeto's team, led by a former Binance executive, built an exchange wired directly to its own token, where every trade on the platform pushes demand back into the coin. That is the exact engine XRP never had, because the XRP design never turned network usage into buying pressure on the token, no matter how large the network grew. And one more name carries weight here: the founder of the original PEPE coin stands among Pepeto's founders.

The layers stack from there. This is a presale, and presales hold the strongest record in crypto history: ETH began as one, BNB began as one, and both turned early buyers into millionaires. This is also a meme coin, the one corner of the market where giant multiples are a repeating pattern rather than a fantasy. And the product is already built and audited. Three layers in one entry, and the sold-out stages show how many wallets have already done that math.

Conclusion

The XRP price prediction 2026 may well walk its road to $9 in time. But the math stands: an 8x that needs months of confirmations looks small next to what crypto pays at the presale stage, especially with a bull run assembling, the exact window where every cycle's biggest fortunes were built.

The market teaches one lesson on repeat. XRP once traded for cents. DOGE meant nothing to anyone before 2021. SHIB was nothing before it touched $41 billion. Those were the exact windows where $2,000 grew into $200,000 and beyond, and plenty of people read about every one of them before the run. Almost none of them bought, because most people need proof before they act, and proof always shows up after the multiplication is finished.

For Pepeto, the window is measured in stages, not months. Each stage that sells out lifts the price, the record sellout just proved how fast a stage can vanish, and the presale price on the table today remains the lowest this token will ever cost, and the $10.5M raised proves smart money made its decision.

See Today's Pepeto Entry Before the Listing Closes It, Official Website: https://pepetocoin.com/

FAQs

Can the XRP price prediction 2026 really reach $9?

Analyst EGRAG CRYPTO maps XRP toward $9 through a triple-bottom pattern per Finbold, though the roadmap needs confirmation. XRP trades at $1.14 today, making that target roughly an 8x.

Why are XRP whales buying the Pepeto presale in 2026?

XRP whales are entering Pepeto because presale entries offer the small-cap multiples XRP lost years ago. The latest presale stage sold out at record speed, confirming heavy demand before listing.



