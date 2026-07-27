Idorsia advances global rollout of QUVIVIQ with Jamjoom Pharma partnership in Saudi Arabia and the Levant

Exclusive agreement with Jamjoom Pharma covers commercialization and distribution of QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant) in Saudi Arabia and the Levant region

Allschwil, Switzerland – July 27, 2026

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) has entered into an exclusive agreement with Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. (“Jamjoom Pharma”) for the distribution and commercialization of QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant), Idorsia’s treatment for adults with insomnia, in Saudi Arabia and the Levant region.

Benjamin Limal, President of Europe & International Markets for Idorsia, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Jamjoom Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company in Saudi Arabia and the Levant region. With Jamjoom’s strong market presence, deep regulatory expertise, and well-established commercial infrastructure, Jamjoom Pharma is ideally positioned to support the successful launch and broad access of our innovative insomnia treatment. As we continue to execute our international growth strategy for QUVIVIQ, partnerships such as this are instrumental in expanding commercialization across new geographies and maximizing patient access globally.”

Tarek Hosni, CEO of Jamjoom Pharma, commented:

"We are proud to partner with Idorsia to bring QUVIVIQ to patients across Saudi Arabia and the Levant. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to expanding access to innovative, high-quality therapies in areas of significant unmet medical need. Leveraging our extensive commercial and market access capabilities, as well as our strong regional footprint, we look forward to supporting the successful introduction of QUVIVIQ and improving the lives of patients suffering from insomnia."

Under the terms of the agreement, Idorsia will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional payments, including royalties on net sales. Jamjoom Pharma will hold the marketing authorization for QUVIVIQ in Saudi Arabia and will be responsible for regulatory, distribution, promotion, and commercialization activities across Saudi Arabia and the Levant region. Idorsia will supply finished drug product for the agreed territories.

QUVIVIQ – a different kind of insomnia treatment

Insomnia affects millions worldwide, yet commonly used treatments can lead to next-day drowsiness, dependence, and withdrawal symptoms – leaving a clear unmet need for safer, effective alternatives.

Discovered by Idorsia, QUVIVIQ works differently from traditional hypnotics. As a dual orexin receptor antagonist, it selectively targets the orexin system, helping to regulate overactive wake signaling without broadly suppressing brain activity. Its optimized pharmacokinetics promote restorative sleep throughout the entire night, reducing morning sleepiness and improving daytime functioning.

Clinical trials published in The Lancet Neurology demonstrated that daridorexant significantly improved sleep onset, sleep maintenance, and self-reported total sleep time at 25mg and 50mg doses compared to placebo. Daridorexant 50 mg also demonstrated a highly significant improvement in daytime functioning compared to placebo.

Global availability

QUVIVIQ is marketed by Idorsia in North America and Europe, and is available in key international markets in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East through commercial partnerships. Idorsia also has a license and supply agreement for Latin America. This collaboration with Jamjoom Pharma further strengthens Idorsia’s commitment to building QUVIVIQ into a global brand.

Notes to the editor

About insomnia

Insomnia is defined as a combination of dissatisfaction with sleep and a significant negative impact on daytime functioning. Dissatisfaction with sleep refers to the difficulty initiating and/or maintaining sleep on at least three nights per week for at least three months, despite adequate opportunity to sleep. Insomnia is a condition of overactive wake signaling and studies have shown that areas of the brain associated with wakefulness remain more active during sleep in patients with insomnia.

Insomnia as a disorder is quite different from a brief period of poor sleep, and it can take its toll on both physical and mental health. It is a persistent condition with a negative impact on daytime functioning. Idorsia’s research has shown that poor-quality sleep can affect many aspects of daily life, including the ability to concentrate, mood, and energy levels.

The goals of managing insomnia are to improve sleep quality and quantity, as well as daytime functioning. Current recommended treatment of insomnia includes sleep hygiene recommendations, cognitive behavioral therapy and pharmacotherapy.

About Jamjoom Pharma

Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. (“Jamjoom Pharma”) is a leading Saudi pharmaceutical company headquartered in Jeddah and listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). With over 25 years of experience, Jamjoom Pharma provides high-quality, affordable medicines across the Middle East and Africa region, with a presence in 37 countries. The company has a strong position in the Saudi pharmaceutical market, supported by a diversified portfolio across key therapeutic areas and robust manufacturing, R&D, and commercial capabilities. Leveraging its deep regulatory expertise and well-established commercial infrastructure, Jamjoom Pharma is a trusted partner for bringing innovative therapies to patients and expanding access to healthcare in the region.

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines to help more patients. To achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

For further information, please contact:

Investor & Media Relations

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com – media.relations@idorsia.com – www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intend”, "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs, business development activities and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Attachment