CaoCao Officially Launches Driverless Robotaxi Testing

HANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 27, CaoCao Inc. (“CaoCao” or the “Company”) announced the official launch of Robotaxi testing without a safety driver behind the wheel, marking a substantive step toward driverless operations.

The testing will take place in Hangzhou’s Binjiang District under real-world urban traffic conditions. Using a station-triggered dispatch mechanism, CaoCao will validate the stability of driverless operations and service reliability on a limited and controlled scale, with safety as the top priority.

All vehicles participating in the testing have been connected to the CaoCao Zhixing RAS Remote Safety Service Platform. Serving as the cloud-based safety and operations hub for CaoCao’s Robotaxi business, the platform performs key functions including continuous safety monitoring, emergency call response, real-time remote assistance and incident handling, providing safeguards for driverless operations.

In April this year, CaoCao became the first company in Hangzhou approved to conduct road testing of intelligent connected vehicles without onboard safety drivers. The Company has deployed a fleet of around 100 Robotaxis in Hangzhou. The world’s first Green Intelligent Mobility Hub has also entered operation in the city. Integrating automated battery swapping, automated cleaning and vehicle preparation, the facility supports large-scale fleet operations.

As the primary commercialization platform for Geely Holding Group’s RoboX strategy, CaoCao is advancing autonomous driving services through an integrated model built around intelligent purpose-built vehicles, intelligent driving technologies and intelligent operations. In intelligent driving technologies, CaoCao adopts an end-to-end large model architecture, leveraging data-driven approaches and model optimization to enhance perception, decision-making and planning capabilities in complex urban scenarios. The Company is currently transitioning from operations with a safety driver behind the wheel to driverless operations. CaoCao has been deeply involved in the product definition and development of Eva Cab, China’s first purpose-built Robotaxi developed from the ground up. The vehicle has been officially unveiled and is scheduled for mass production in 2027, supporting the large-scale commercial deployment of Robotaxi services worldwide.

Looking ahead, CaoCao will continue testing and validating Robotaxi services in more cities and complex scenarios. Leveraging its mobility service network and operational expertise, CaoCao will accelerate the transition of Robotaxis from technical validation to commercial deployment at scale. Guided by the RoboX strategy, the Company will deepen the integration of intelligent driving technologies with the mobility services ecosystem and build a globally leading physical AI mobility technology platform.