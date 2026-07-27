Civinity completes acquisition of Metus, which maintains nearly 3,000 lifts in Croatia

Civinity, a building maintenance, engineering and technology solutions group, has completed the acquisition of the Croatian lift companies Metus and Metus Service from Sweden’s Sdiptech. The total transaction value is EUR 2.44 million. Following completion of the transaction, Civinity owns 100% of the shares in both companies.

The Metus Group employs around 280 people and operates in lift manufacturing, new lift installation, and lift maintenance and modernisation. In Croatia, the company maintains approximately 2,800 lifts from a range of manufacturers. Its local service team includes more than 40 technicians, while its emergency response service operates around the clock. The company has branches in the Zagreb region, Varaždin, Osijek, Rijeka and Split. Customers are served by teams operating across several regions.

“In terms of the size of its service portfolio and technician network, Metus ranks among the market leaders in Croatia. When assessing the company, we looked at how it serves customers in different regions of the country. The people here have known the market for many years. We will grow this business together with them,” says Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of Civinity Group.

Metus traces the start of its operations in the Croatian lift market to 1992. Routine maintenance and emergency call-outs make up the service team’s day-to-day work. The company repairs lifts, replaces worn components and helps customers prepare for periodic inspections. Its technicians service residential buildings, offices, public buildings and other properties.

According to unaudited figures for 2025, Metus generated consolidated revenue of EUR 18.9 million and EBITDA of EUR 1.1 million, while its total assets stood at EUR 12.6 million. The revenue of the acquired operations is equivalent to almost one-fifth of Civinity’s revenue prior to the transaction.

Metus manufactures lifts in Bosnia and Herzegovina, while its new lift installation teams operate in Germany and other European markets. Civinity sees the greatest growth potential in maintenance services. Maintenance contracts generally run for longer than installation projects, and customers often remain with the same service provider throughout a lift’s service life. Contracts are renewed when technicians provide a reliable service and respond quickly to faults.

Through the acquisition of Metus, Civinity is taking over established service teams in Croatia and Slovenia, together with their customer portfolios. The Group can immediately continue the existing operations and steadily expand them in both countries. Civinity considers lift maintenance an important service for residential and commercial property clients.

Operations in Slovenia grew by 47% year on year

The Metus company in Slovenia was incorporated in 2022 and operates in Ljubljana. Its revenue reached EUR 1.26 million in 2025, compared with EUR 856,000 a year earlier. The company employed an average of around nine people.

The Slovenian team is still growing. Civinity plans to expand the customer portfolio and grow the local team at the same time.

“A local team is already operating in Slovenia, and the customer portfolio is growing. We now want to scale up the business. We will expand into other countries gradually, as the pace of growth in maintenance services depends on the number of technicians and actual response times. Metus will be our base for further expansion in the region,” says D. Jacka.

Lift installation programme under way in Croatia

A government programme is currently under way in Croatia to support the installation of lifts and other accessibility equipment in apartment buildings. For eligible projects, the state funds one-third of the costs. The Croatian ministry estimates that around 15,000 buildings could meet the programme’s criteria. The programme has been allocated EUR 2 million for 2026 and EUR 3 million for 2027.

Newly installed lifts will require regular technical maintenance. Metus already operates branches in Croatia’s main regions, while a separate customer portfolio is growing in Slovenia.

Sdiptech had owned Metus since 2015. To finance the transaction, Civinity issued privately placed bonds with a nominal value of EUR 893,000, which were subscribed for by INVL Bridge Finance.

Civinity will initially focus on strengthening its operations and local teams in Croatia and Slovenia.

About the Civinity Group

Civinity is one of the largest building maintenance, engineering and related digital services groups in Northern Europe and the Baltic region. The Group operates in Lithuania, Latvia, the United Kingdom and Southern European markets, including Croatia and Slovenia. Civinity maintains more than 5 million sq. m of residential building space, serves more than 1,600 commercial clients and has completed more than 2,000 engineering projects.

About Sdiptech

Sdiptech is a Stockholm-based infrastructure technology group that acquires and develops market-leading companies in their respective niches. Its technologies, solutions and services contribute to the development of more sustainable, efficient and safer infrastructure. The Group generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion, and Sdiptech’s Class B shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm.

About INVL Bridge Finance

INVL Bridge Finance is an open-ended investment fund for informed investors, managed by INVL Asset Management and investing in private debt. The Fund provides financing tailored to specific business needs to small, medium-sized and large companies that are expanding their operations, investing or pursuing acquisitions. The Fund’s typical investment size ranges from EUR 1 million to EUR 10 million. As at May 2026, its net asset value was EUR 56.1 million.

Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com