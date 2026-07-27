Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 30

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement5,383273.271,470,986
Monday, 20 July 202690273.4424,610
Thursday, 23 July 202680274.0021,920
Friday, 24 July 202680277.0322,162
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions5,633273.331,539,678

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 60,742 shares, corresponding to 3.21% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumePriceVenueTime – GMTTime – CET
15272XCSE20260720 08:57:42.006165 +0100s20260720 9:57:42.006165
36274XCSE20260720 09:57:59.084534 +0100s20260720 10:57:59.084534
34274XCSE20260720 09:57:59.084534 +0100s20260720 10:57:59.084534
5270XCSE20260720 10:23:08.921491 +0100s20260720 11:23:08.921491
70274XCSE20260723 08:17:52.248318 +0100s20260723 9:17:52.248318
10274XCSE20260723 10:29:13.613159 +0100s20260723 11:29:13.613159
12276XCSE20260724 08:31:40.465865 +0100s20260724 9:31:40.465865
19276XCSE20260724 08:31:40.465865 +0100s20260724 9:31:40.465865
8276XCSE20260724 11:14:00.136002 +0100s20260724 12:14:00.136002
29278XCSE20260724 11:46:38.030458 +0100s20260724 12:46:38.030458
12278XCSE20260724 12:51:18.584644 +0100s20260724 13:51:18.584644

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 20 - share buy back week 30
GlobeNewswire

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