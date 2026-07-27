Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 30

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 5,383 273.27 1,470,986 Monday, 20 July 2026 90 273.44 24,610 Thursday, 23 July 2026 80 274.00 21,920 Friday, 24 July 2026 80 277.03 22,162 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 5,633 273.33 1,539,678

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 60,742 shares, corresponding to 3.21% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 15 272 XCSE 20260720 08:57:42.006165 +0100s 20260720 9:57:42.006165 36 274 XCSE 20260720 09:57:59.084534 +0100s 20260720 10:57:59.084534 34 274 XCSE 20260720 09:57:59.084534 +0100s 20260720 10:57:59.084534 5 270 XCSE 20260720 10:23:08.921491 +0100s 20260720 11:23:08.921491 70 274 XCSE 20260723 08:17:52.248318 +0100s 20260723 9:17:52.248318 10 274 XCSE 20260723 10:29:13.613159 +0100s 20260723 11:29:13.613159 12 276 XCSE 20260724 08:31:40.465865 +0100s 20260724 9:31:40.465865 19 276 XCSE 20260724 08:31:40.465865 +0100s 20260724 9:31:40.465865 8 276 XCSE 20260724 11:14:00.136002 +0100s 20260724 12:14:00.136002 29 278 XCSE 20260724 11:46:38.030458 +0100s 20260724 12:46:38.030458 12 278 XCSE 20260724 12:51:18.584644 +0100s 20260724 13:51:18.584644

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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