Egide: Revenue at June 30, 2026

, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bollène, France, July 27, 2026 – 8:00am (CET)

Press Release

Revenue at June 30, 2026: €15.2m,

+0.7% at constant exchange rates

Consolidated revenue: €15.2m, down -2.4% on a reported basis and up +0.7% at constant exchange rates.

Egide SA: +28% to €10.03m; growth confirmed for full-year 2026.

Egide USA: €3.80m (-33% reported), reflecting a schedule effect of customers’ programs; recovery expected in the second half of 2026.

Thermal Imaging: +23% to €8.38m, i.e. 55% of Group revenue.

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), a worldwide provider of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components, has published consolidated revenue of €15.2m for the first half of 2026, compared with €15.6m in the first half of 2025. The reported year-on-year change works out at -2.4%. At constant exchange rates, revenue was up +0.7%.

This performance reflects mixed trends in the Group’s different entities. Egide SA delivered a very solid half-year, with revenue growing by 28% and exceeding €10m, thus offsetting the decline in US activities. Egide USA’s revenue came to €3.80m ($4.43m) in the first half of 2026.

“This was a very solid performance from Egide SA. Its revenue exceeded the €10m mark in the first half, confirming that we have made the right choice in refocusing on critical high-tech applications. In North America, efforts to consolidate our operations at the Cambridge facility are making progress with the continued engagement of concerned customers. As of 2027, this reorganization will bolster our competitiveness and our profitable growth trajectory. We continue to keep a close eye on the conditions for deploying this industrial ramp-up.”

Ignace Dupon, CEO of Egide Group

2026 consolidated half-year revenue

Revenue (€m)



H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Chg. at CER* €m % revenue €m % revenue €m % H1 2025 revenue

€m

At CER* Change

€m % Egide SA 10.03 66% 7.81 50% 2.21 28% 7.81 2.21 28% Egide USA 3.80 25% 5.68 36% -1.88 -33% 5.32 -1.52 -29% Santier ** 1.38 9% 2.09 13% -0.71 -34% 1.96 -0.58 -30% Egide Group 15.20 100% 15.58 100% -0.38 -2.4% 15.09 0.11 0.7%

* At CER: at constant exchange rates

** Having discontinued production on April 30, 2026, Santier’s contribution to the Group’s consolidated revenue ceased on June 30, 2026. Starting from the second half of 2026, interim financial reporting will be presented on a same-scope basis.

Egide SA generated 28% revenue growth to €10.03m and accounted for 66% of Egide Group’s revenue at June 30, 2026.

Egide USA delivered revenue of $4.43m, i.e. €3.80m, reflecting a decline of 33% on a reported basis and of 29% at constant exchange rates. The downturn was mostly attributable to temporary delays at Egide USA’s existing customers in ramping up their own programs.

Santier contributed €1.38m, which is 34% less than for the same period last year as production at the San Diego facility ceased at the end of April 2026.

The average euro / dollar exchange rate was 1.167 in H1 2026, compared with 1.093 in H1 2025. After restating constant exchange rates, the comparison base in H1 2025 works out at €15.09m with revenue growth of 0.7% in the first half of 2026.

Revenue by application

Revenue (€m)



H1 2026 H1 2025 Change €m % revenue €m % revenue €m % Thermal Imaging 8.38 55% 6.80 44% 1.58 23% Power 1.08 7% 2.97 19% -1.89 -64% Optronics 1.98 13% 1.72 11% 0.26 15% MW/RF 2.69 18% 1.89 12% 0.80 42% Others 1.07 7% 2.20 14% -1.13 -51% Egide Group 15.20 100% 15.58 100% -0.38 -2.4%

Thermal Imaging remained the Group’s main growth driver, achieving 23% revenue growth to €8.38m and increasing its contribution to 55% of Group revenue. Such a performance shows that this application has a structural role to play and that the decision to refocus efforts on critical high-tech markets was the right one.

Microwave/RF (+42% to €2.69m) and Optronics (+15% to €1.98m) confirmed their potential in critical markets. Power, on the other hand, saw its revenue fall by 64% to €1.08m following a deliberate decision to refocus the portfolio on the most strategic applications.

New applications (“Others”: thermal batteries, firing systems and testing & inspection) experienced a 51% drop in revenue to €1.07m and now account for 7% of revenue, compared with 14% in H1 2025. This downturn was attributable to scheduling delays on programs being run by certain Egide USA customers. It does not reflect weakening demand for these applications.

Revenue by region

Revenue (€m)



H1 2026 H1 2025 Change €m % revenue €m % revenue €m % North America 4.53



30% 6.78



43% -2.25



-33% Europe 5.66



37% 5.19



33% 0.48



9% Asia & ROW 5.01



33% 3.62



23% 1.39



38% Egide Group 15.20



100% 15.58



100% -0.38



-2.4%





In Asia and the rest of the world, revenue grew 38% to €5.01M, while Europe generated 9% revenue growth to €5.66m.

These trends offset most of the 33% revenue decline in North America to €4.53m, in a half-year period affected by the reorganization of the Group’s US operations. From a geographical perspective, this contraction reflects the factors already mentioned above: the discontinuation of operations at Santier at the end of April 2026 in order to consolidate activities at Cambridge, the deliberate decision to refocus the portfolio on the most strategic applications, and scheduling delays on certain Egide USA programs owing to issues specific to the concerned customers. Thermal Imaging, on the other hand, generated positive growth.

OUTLOOK

Egide Group continues to refocus on the strategic defense and aerospace markets and on critical high-tech applications, including Thermal Imaging which remains a structural growth driver.

Egide SA has begun the second half of 2026 with a robust backlog and strong demand in its strategic markets. However, the Group expects business to be weaker in the second half than in the first half of the year due to a high comparison base and the usual seasonal pattern in manufacturing activities. Egide SA’s 2026 performance is set to reflect positive year-on-year growth.

In North America, business in the second half of 2026 will be driven by continued execution of programs currently underway with Egide USA’s existing customers; the delivery schedule for these programs, which will generate revenue subsequently, was partly pushed back in the first half of 2026. The backlog of firm orders offers a satisfactory degree of visibility for the second half of 2026 and beyond.

Conversion of this backlog into revenue in the second half of 2026 will depend on the conditions and resources needed to ramp up operations in Cambridge.

Meanwhile, efforts to streamline the Group’s American manufacturing set-up continue, with the package assembly activities previously carried out at Santier now being transferred to Cambridge. The concerned customers, accounting for approximately 55% of Santier’s 2025 revenue, have agreed to this transfer in principle. The associated qualification procedures for the Cambridge facility are in progress. The transfer of operations to the Cambridge facility is temporarily taking up its employees’ time and energy, and the activities being transferred are scheduled to begin contributing to Egide Group’ revenue gradually by 2027 as and when the facility obtains these qualifications.

The Group is monitoring all these developments closely to ensure they go smoothly and will report on any significant changes that may arise.

2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Information Date Annual General Meeting September 10, 2026 (Bollène) 2026 half-year results October 19, 2026 (before trading)

About Egide - Keep up to date with all the Group’s news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (thermal imaging, optronics, high-frequency, power units, etc.). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™ - ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

CONTACTS

EGIDE GROUP

Finance and Investor Relations Department: Bertrand MARTY - infofi@fr.egide-group.com

Forward-looking statements

Some of the information contained in this press release consists of forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance but based on opinions, forecasts and current assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions about Egide Group’s current and future strategy and about the environment in which it operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Group’s actual results, performance or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ from those described or projected in these forward-looking statements. Said risks and uncertainties include those featured and detailed in Chapter 3 “Analyse des principaux risques” of the 2025 Annual Financial Report (French version only) which is available on the Group’s website. Forward-looking statements are provided solely at the date of this press release.

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