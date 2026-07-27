Invitation to presentation of InstallatørGruppen's Q2 2026 Financial Report

InstallatørGruppen's Q2 Financial Report will be published around 08:00 CEST on 26 August 2026.

The report will be presented on the same day at 10:00 CEST by Group CEO Niels Eldrup Meidahl and Group CFO Mathias Ringsted Grüner. The presentation will be held in English and can be followed on the web or by phone. The presentation will be followed by an Q&A session.

Link to webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8z4gf48z

Telephone conference: To participate and ask questions in the conference call, please register via this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI4dd3cf4e1b4148b4a54e50a87d94b89a

The report and presentation will be available at: https://investors.installergroup.com/

For further information, please contact: Maximillian Hjorth Beste, Head of M&A and Investor Relations Telephone: +45 2899 2846 E-mail: mhb@i-g.dk