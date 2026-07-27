CaoCao Makes WAIC Debut with Turing Laureate Joseph Sifakis to Explore Trustworthy Robotaxi Scaling

HANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 17, CaoCao Inc. debuted at WAIC 2026. Zhao Chenhui (CTO of RoboX) gave a keynote at the AI Standardization Forum, while Professor Joseph Sifakis (Turing laureate, Chief Scientific Advisor) joined via video to share insights on trustworthy Robotaxis.

Sifakis, a renowned authority on trustworthy autonomous systems, said Robotaxi development depends on AI models and the system's ability to operate safely in open, complex, uncertain environments. He outlined three principles: Safe by Design, System Coordination, and Runtime Assurance. Trustworthy systems require built-in safety from the start, coordination among vehicles, cloud, dispatch, and networks, plus real-time monitoring. He noted CaoCao's RoboX system—built around purpose-built vehicles, driving technologies, and operations—aligns with this engineering approach.

Drawing on this theory, CaoCao proposed a capability framework with three pillars: Trustworthy Vehicles, Runtime Assurance, and Operations Systems, for scalable commercial solutions.

Zhao detailed practices: For Vehicles, CaoCao launched China's first purpose-built Robotaxi with redundant vehicle-level architecture meeting international safety standards. For Runtime Assurance, it enhances its RAS remote safety system and explores space‑ground communications redundancy to improve stability in complex settings. For Operations, it built the Green Intelligent Mobility Hub, enabling coordinated workflows for energy replenishment, preparation, inspection, and dispatch, supporting large‑scale operations. The three‑part framework clarifies responsibilities and creates end‑to‑end accountability across vehicles, driving, and operations, boosting iteration efficiency and responsiveness.

CaoCao believes trustworthiness must remain consistent across cities and traffic environments as Robotaxi services scale. It will be a critical foundation for commercial operations.

Guided by the China Electronics Standardization Institute and Shanghai AI Research Institute, CaoCao partnered with UNIDO AIM Global Centre of Excellence, Microsoft (China), TÜV SÜD, and others to launch the Global Standardization Partnership Program for Trustworthy AI Ecosystem, to explore ecosystem building and standardization.

Looking ahead, CaoCao will continue working with Sifakis to integrate theory with real‑world scenarios, promote coordinated evolution of vehicles, driving, and operations, and strengthen the capability framework. Through these efforts, CaoCao aims to move Robotaxis from trustworthy operation to replicable deployment and ultimately to coordinated global scale‑up, charting a safer and more reliable path to commercial operations.