Temenos Named One of World’s Top Fintech Companies by CNBC

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland and NEW YORK, USA, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has been named in CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies 2026, marking the company's selection for the third consecutive year. Developed in partnership with market research firm Statista, the annual list recognizes the top 500 companies in fintech, with Temenos being selected in the Enterprise Fintech category.

After analysis of 3,500 companies around the world, CNBC and Statista chose the honorees based on publicly available and privately provided performance data over the past year.

Takis Spiliopoulos, CEO, Temenos, said: “For three consecutive years, Temenos has been recognized for its consistent, industry-leading technology and innovation as well as trusted partnership with global financial institutions. With our breadth of leadership across banking technology sectors and regions, this prestigious recognition is a clear indication of our capabilities and commitment to helping financial institutions modernize faster, operate more efficiently and unlock new growth.”

With its market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, Temenos offers financial institutions choice, flexibility and a proven path to banking modernization – underpinned with cloud-native architecture. Trusted by over 950 core banking clients and over 600 digital clients around the world, Temenos software can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS.

Recognition as one of CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies is the latest industry accolade for Temenos, which was ranked the best-selling provider in 15 categories in the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table 2026. Temenos was also named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q2 2026.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.