Multiverse Computing Announces Series C Fundraising Targeting up to $570M (€500M) to Power Efficient AI from Edge to Cloud

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiverse Computing, the global leader in efficient AI, today announced a $570 million (€500M) Series C funding round at a $1.7 billion (€1.5B) pre-money valuation, a 5x step-up from its Series B. The round is co-led by Forgepoint Capital International, BNPP SIVF, and Bullhound Capital, with additional commitments to date from investors including Santander Alternative Investments, Tikehau Capital, HP Inc., Orange Ventures, Scania Invest, NAventures (National Bank of Canada’s corporate venture arm), Qatar Development Bank, Zouk Capital, SETT, EIC Fund, the Basque Government’s Hazten Scale-Up Fund (Gestión de Capital Riesgo de Euskadi - Grupo Spri), and Kutxa Fundazioa. The round, advised by JP Morgan and Santander CIB, is expected to bring total funding to $800 million, inclusive of prior rounds, and may remain open to select additional strategic investors.

The round is structured around two converging theses. The first is AI on the edge: device manufacturers and infrastructure operators — who collectively reach hundreds of millions of end users and enterprises — believe that the next generation of AI has the potential to run directly on devices, not only through data centers, and that CompactifAI is the technology that can make it possible. The second is efficient and sovereign AI at scale: sovereign and infrastructure investors believe that the AI industry's path forward runs through facilities that do twice the work on half the energy, and that Multiverse and CompactifAI models are the software stack uniquely positioned to power them.

"The AI industry has accepted a false constraint for years — that powerful models require expensive infrastructure," said Enrique Lizaso, co-founder and CEO of Multiverse Computing. "That constraint is gone. We have proven that AI can run at full performance on a smartphone, inside a sovereign data center, on a factory floor with no cloud connection. This round is the moment we scale that proof across every industry that needs it."

At the heart of Multiverse's platform is CompactifAI, a compression technology that applies tensor networks, a mathematical framework from quantum physics, to the problem of AI model compression. This application was pioneered by co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Román Orús and reduces the size of large language models by up to 80-95% with immaterial accuracy loss. The result is AI that runs faster, consumes less energy, and can be deployed in environments where sending data to a hyperscaler is too expensive, too slow, or not permitted.

Multiverse's platform spans the full deployment spectrum for efficient AI: compressed models optimized for cloud, on-premises, and on-device environments, orchestrated by the CompactifAI Router that decides in real time whether a workload should run locally or be sent to the cloud. The company is also applying an end-to-end software layer for next-generation AI factories and data centers that brings model compression, GPU orchestration, AI services, and sovereign-grade controls into a unified platform. For enterprises, this means that rather than having to route every workload through a hyperscaler and replacing existing infrastructure, Multiverse adds an efficiency layer above it that enables them to match each workload with the right model and backend — also saving hundreds of millions in the process.

"The AI industry has built an extraordinary capability on top of an infrastructure model that wasn’t designed to sustain it. The winners in the next phase of this multi-trillion-dollar market will be the ones that make every data center, every GPU, and every enterprise deployment dramatically more efficient. Multiverse sits at the intersection of the infrastructure and the application layers and has evolved from being the leading downstream LLM compression technology to becoming a complete AI foundry and Operating System. It is the only company we've seen that has both the technical foundation and the commercial traction to be that critical platform," said Damien Henault, Managing Director and Partner at Forgepoint Capital International.

“Beyond delivering substantial cost savings for its clients, Multiverse’s solutions achieve a structural reduction in the energy intensity of LLM workloads through advanced model‑compression techniques. This translates into lower GPU utilization, reduced energy consumption, and decreased infrastructure requirements, all while preserving comparable performance and accuracy levels. BNP Paribas SIVF is delighted to back Multiverse, whose transformative technology promises a significant step forward for the sustainable use of resources in AI model inference,” said Yann Lagalaye, Managing Partner at BNPP Solar Impulse Venture Fund.

"For years, Europe has worried it cannot compete at the frontier of AI. Multiverse is the answer — a team out of San Sebastián whose technology lets anyone run powerful models on their own terms, on their own soil, without depending on anyone else. Backing Román, Enrique, and this team was one of the most important decisions we have made," said Per Roman, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Bullhound Capital.

Since closing its Series B in June 2025, Multiverse Computing has grown annualized revenue by more than 10x, with 96x year-over-year sales growth in Q1 of 2026, reaching a run rate that positions the company among the fastest-growing AI labs and infrastructure businesses in Europe. Multiverse models are already being deployed across millions of devices and systems, including drones, cameras, satellites, vehicles, and telecom infrastructure, and are set to be embedded into AI PCs.

Customers and partners span manufacturing, finance, energy, aerospace, cybersecurity, defense, and health and life sciences, including Allianz, Bank of Canada, Bosch, Iberdrola, Indra, PwC, and Telefónica.

The Series C round will fund the expansion of Multiverse's library of the world's most efficient models; continued research and development on proprietary, cutting-edge algorithms; strategic investments in sovereign AI gigafactory infrastructure and the software stack needed to support deployments; and the establishment of a stronger regional presence in key markets including East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Canada, and the United States.

About Multiverse Computing

Multiverse Computing is the global leader in sovereign and efficient AI. The company’s deep expertise in quantum software led to the development of CompactifAI, a revolutionary compressor that reduces computing requirements and unleashes new use cases for AI across industries. Headquartered in Donostia, Spain, with offices in the United States, Canada, and across Europe, Multiverse serves more than 100 global customers, including Iberdrola, Bosch, and the Bank of Canada. For more information, visit multiversecomputing.com .

About Forgepoint Capital

Forgepoint Capital is a leading venture capital firm that partners with transformative cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure software companies protecting the digital future. With the largest sector focused investment team, over $1 billion in AUM, and an active portfolio of more than 40 companies, the firm brings over 100 years of collective company-building expertise and its global Advisory Council of more than 100 industry leaders to support exceptional entrepreneurs advancing innovation globally. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and London with a presence in Madrid and Paris, Forgepoint is proud to help category-defining companies reach their market potential. For more information, visit forgepointcap.com and follow Forgepoint on LinkedIn .

About SETT

​The Spanish Society for Technological Transformation (SETT), a state-owned enterprise under the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Administration, is a public entity dedicated to financing and promoting advanced and transformative technologies.

SETT’s investment is made through the Next Tech fund, aimed at encouraging private investment and improving access to financing in strategic Spanish sectors linked to digital transformation. The implementation of the Next Tech fund, part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, is among SETT’s responsibilities. Additionally, SETT manages two other financial instruments to boost the tech business ecosystem: PERTE Chip, dedicated to microelectronics and semiconductors, and Spain Audiovisual Hub, which promotes the digitalization of the audiovisual sector.

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